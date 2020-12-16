Triple Zero emergency callers can now provide more precise location coordinates

Australian emergency callers can now send more precise location coordinates when contacting the nation's Triple Zero emergency call service.

Announced on Wednesday, the emergency service has deployed advanced mobile location (AML), which will provide Triple Zero operators with location coordinates using a phone's location technology. According to the Department of Communications, the AML capability uses the same location technology that is already used on smartphones when looking up directions or using a ride share service.

Callers to Triple Zero will still need to provide as much detail as possible about their location to Triple Zero operators, the department said, with the AML technology only being a complementary tool to existing processes and procedures.

The AML capability has been automatically activated on Android mobile devices running Android operating system 4.1 and higher with Google Play Services installed.

For Apple iPhone users to use this new capability, they will need to update their operating system to iOS 14.3, which is available on the iPhone 6s device and above.

In Victoria, the state government is developing an artificial intelligence project that allows for Triple Zero call operators to be alerted when a caller suffers from a heart attack.

"The AI technology runs in the background of incoming emergency calls and picks up key words, language, and sound patterns of the caller that are likely to indicate the patient is having a cardiac arrest," the government said.

