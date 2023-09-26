Tubi TV is adding AI-powered search to help you find something to watch faster

Tubi

Tubi TV earned a spot as ZDNET's top free video-streaming service because of its extensive media library with over 200,000 movies and TV episodes. Because there are so many options, picking what to watch can be challenging, so now Tubi is introducing an AI tool to fix that issue.

On Tuesday, Tubi announced Rabbit AI, a mobile feature powered by ChatGPT-4 that allows users to browse Tubi's content library in a much easier way through simple prompts and questions.

Also: You can have voice chats with ChatGPT now. Here's how

For example, a user can ask the chatbot a prompt as general as, "find me something scary", or something more specific, such as "find me something scary that has sharks in it", and within seconds, they will be met with relevant titles.

The results will be saved to the user's My List and the search history will be saved, so users can easily access the results and revisit the titles later.

The feature is meant to solve the challenge of figuring out what to watch, and then either scrolling aimlessly or bickering with your loved ones or friends about what to watch.

"One in five streamers binge watch because it's convenient or easier than searching for another show as time spent looking is usually a mix of scrolling, maybe bickering over whether to watch a comedy or a horror movie," said Blake Bassett, senior director of product at Tubi.

Also: Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard brings more AI-infused superpowers to iOS and Android

Rabbit AI will work with existing content discovery features, such as My List or liking and disliking content, to bring users personalized recommendations. Specifically, when a user saves content recommended by Rabbit AI to their My List, Tubi's home screen will be signaled to display similar content.

Rabbit AI is being rolled out as a beta test on Tubi's iOS mobile app starting today and will become widely available in the upcoming weeks. The Rabbit AI plugin for ChatGPT is also available starting today for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Just last week, Amazon announced that FireTVs would have a similar feature, Fire TV Search, which allows users to ask Alexa for Fire TV content through conversational requests and then find content quicker.