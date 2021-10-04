Turn your love of gaming into a lucrative career with the School of Game Design

After spending more time than ever at home, it's safe to say most of us have improved our gaming skills. From investing in new gaming equipment to setting new records, the past year and a half has likely led to logging some extra gaming hours. Want to turn that playtime into something more productive... and potentially lucrative?

If you're interested in turning your love of gaming into a career, it's easier than ever to make it a reality thanks to the School of Game Design. There's no need to head back to a traditional school or purchase expensive books; you can learn from the comfort of your couch thanks to this comprehensive online education. And right now during the VIP Sale, you can take an extra 40% off the already low price and snag a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for just $29.40 with code VIP40.

Expert instructors and professionals with over 16 years of game industry experience will guide you through online courses, allowing you to learn skills in game development and design at your own pace. From beginning basics to performing advanced techniques with Unity 3D and more, this enormous library of step-by-step training videos includes over 120 hours of easy-to-follow lessons. The lifetime membership also includes access to all additional or updated training in the future.

Once you're ready to start building your game, you'll enjoy unlimited access to thousands of dollars of royalty-free game art and textures. Soon, you'll be making your own advanced 2D and 3D games that you can go on to publish anywhere.

Former students have raved about this helpful resource. John H. shares, "This membership is worth so much more than I paid for it! They have everything you need to start making games right away." And happy customer Kelly H. noted, "I'm so excited to dive deeper into this program. What a steal for how much you can potentially learn!"

Turn your love of gaming into a lucrative career. Grab a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for just $29.40 with code VIP40 for a limited time.