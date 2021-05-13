Two in three parents would quit their jobs without work from home flexibility

If you have experienced burnout since the pandemic hit, you are not alone. According to a recent study by Boulder, CO-based remote working jobs site FlexJobs, three in five (60%) parents with children aged 18 or younger have experienced stress and burnout.

FlexJobs surveyed over 1,100 parents with children 18 or younger living at home to find out what they want from their workplace post pandemic. The survey showed that during the pandemic working parents have found it difficult to create boundaries.

Also: The pandemic has taken a serious toll on mental health. What happens when it's over? (Healthline)

Two in five (40%) found they were unable to unplug after work, one in four (26%) struggled with technology problems and 24% experienced video meeting fatigue.

One in five (19%) reported having too many video meetings and 16% said that collaborating was difficult.

However, three in five (61%) of parents said that they want to work remotely full time and 62% said that they would quit their current job it they could not continue working remotely.

But what job could a working parent consider that would be less stressful, have large numbers of job openings, and have the opportunity to work remotely? The company cross-referenced its database with the online careers database O*Net ( run by the U.S. Department of Labor) to compile a list of jobs for working parents to consider.

Roles such as BI Analysts (scoring 63 on the stress level rating chart), document management specialists (64), search marketing strategist (66), and Technical writer (69) may work. Even Computer Systems Engineers/Architects score 79 on the stress chart.

There are many benefits in working from home. You do not need to commute, can spend more time with the family, your partner and your children, and enjoy a better work-life blend as you experience a better control over your work schedule.

However, if you are a social person who thrives on seeing your co-workers face to face, and enjoy the buzz that office life gives you.

Hybrid environments are surely the way to go for most workers. Having the flexibility to work from home or go into the office when you choose to do so will make for a far better working environment that those workers forced to go into the office, or stay at home against their will.