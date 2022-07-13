Two of the fastest NVME gaming SSDs are at their lowest-ever prices for Prime Day

I've said it before and I'll say it again: A fast SSD is the single best upgrade you can give any PC. Whether it's a gaming PC, a work PC, or a creative PC, any process, job, or game can benefit from speedy storage. Quick SSDs reduce load times, speed up saving large files, help render videos and audio faster, and much more.
The fastest class of SSD available to most consumers right now is Gen4 NVME drives, and both of these options sit right at the top of the fastest drives in even that elite club.
Western Digital's WD_Black series is the company's line of gaming drives. Their incredible read/write speeds (7000/5300MB/s) make it possible to copy massive files in seconds and to load even the most complex in-game maps equally fast. The Prime Day 2022 sale sees both the 1TB and 2TB models dropping to their lowest prices ever, giving you a way to get one of the fastest drives on the market into your system for barely over $100.
Samsung's 970 and 980 drives have been the gold standard among system builders for years now. The 980 Pro is the best version out there for the vast majority of users needing a speedy drive thanks to its 7,000MB/s maximum read speed and 3,450MB/s max write speed. Like the SN850 above, both the 1TB and 2TB are seeing some of their largest discounts ever.
Whether you're building a new desktop, upgrading a laptop, or just giving an old PC some new juice, you can't go wrong with either of these options.