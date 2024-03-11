Uber launches new rider emissions tracker so you can see how much CO2 you've saved

Uber

If you've decided to go green, Uber is now letting you see just how much of a positive impact on the environment you've had.

The company is introducing an Emission Savings feature in the Uber app today. When you open the app and visit the account page, you can see the carbon emissions you've saved by taking Uber Green or Uber Comfort Electric.

The information is calculated, Uber says, based on the amount of Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric rides you've taken, and the amount of CO2 emissions avoided compared to UberX or Uber Comfort trips of the same distance.

When your information is shown, it's presented in total kilograms. If that insight doesn't make much sense, a further breakdown graphic is shown, putting your savings in terms you can more easily understand, such as total gallons of gas saved or total miles driven in a non-gas-powered car.

The savings will be shown on regular Uber accounts as well as Uber teen accounts.

In the future, the company says even more products will be shown in the emissions savings calculator, including autonomous or driverless rides in electric vehicles or on e-bikes and e-scooter rides booked through Uber or UberX Share trips.

Uber is taking steps to ensure the savings shown are as accurate as possible. The average emission intensity of a ride changes over time and varies by city, so your total will be based on each ride option in your city. The results for current users won't start at zero. Total emissions calculated, the company says, will be based on rides taken since the beginning of 2021.

"We're on a mission to make it effortless for our riders to embrace a low-emissions lifestyle," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Just like we popularized rider ratings in an effort to promote respectful behavior during Uber rides, we're excited to launch the Emission Savings feature to both celebrate your impact and encourage greener choices when using Uber."