Best electric scooter 2021: Upgrade your commute

During the past decade, our general ideas about commuting and traveling have been turned upside down. Owning a car in a city today, for example, brings a host of frustrating issues: snarled traffic, finding parking, paying a significant amount for that parking, etc.

As a result, electric scooters and electric bikes are becoming a convenient choice for those who want to avoid the stresses related to automobile ownership. Additionally, the popularity of electric scooters has also grown with our increased awareness of pollution and desire to reduce carbon emissions.

The electric scooters below are best for uncomplicated travel in a limited area, which is particularly helpful in the age of social distancing. These electric scooters are a far cry from those "push along" scooters from childhood; today's popular electric scooters are vehicles with solid frames and tires, powerful batteries, and the capability to withstand harsh road conditions.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX Best for commuters Segway Specs: Max speed: 18.6 mph

Max range per battery charge: 40.4 miles

Scooter weight: about 41 lb

Max rider weight: 220 lb

Charging time: 6 hours

Water resistance: IPX5 (Able to resist a low-pressure, sustained water jet spray) The Ninebot KickScooter MAX is Segway's top-of-the-line electric scooter. It's a reliable and well-constructed model known for its low-maintenance upkeep. With a range of 40 miles, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX far surpasses the distance of other scooters. And because it has a strong wattage in its rear hub motor, it's capable of smoothly transporting riders up inclines. From a design perspective, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX provides approximately 22% more standing room than other scooters, particularly the M365. The large standing area and large tires -- which are air-filled -- provide a comfortable ride, making it one of the most appealing commuting electric scooters available. Pros Cons Complete charge in 6 hours Max speed is lower than some competitors Simple, attractive design A bit heavy to carry Easy to operate and ride Less suspension than competitors

Swagtron Swagger 5 Boost Electric Commuter Scooter Best entry-level scooter Swagtron Specs: Max speed: 18 mph

Max range per battery charge: 11 miles

Scooter weight: 26 lb

Max rider weight: 320 lb

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Water resistance: IPX4 (Resistant to water splashes from any direction). The Swagger 5 Boost Electric Commuter Scooter is one of the most affordable Swagtron models to date. While it's on the lower side of the price spectrum compared to Swagtron's Swagger 5 Elite, this scooter's appeal is its ability to outperform other entry-level scooters in this range. The Swagger 5 Boost Electric Commuter Scooter comes in two colors -- silver and black -- and can carry riders weighing up to 320 pounds. Its lightweight aluminum frame promotes a genuine ease of handling without sacrificing sturdiness. With its user-friendly appeal and attractive price point, this scooter is ideal for folks who want a simple mode of transport for errands or short commutes. Pros Cons Affordability Battery not as powerful as other electric scooters Compact, lightweight, and easy to handle Other scooters are better at acceleration Strong warranty and customer support Lacks power for easy runs up inclines

Glion Dolly Model 225 Electric Scooter Best for portability Glion Specs: Max speed: 15 mph

Max range per battery charge: 15 miles

Scooter weight: 28 lb

Max rider weight: 255 lb

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Water resistance: Unknown The Glion Dolly Model 225 Electric Scooter is well-constructed and considered a leader among mid-range electric scooters. Though its battery range and speed are on the low end, the Dolly Model 225 stands out for its unique features, chiefly its folding technology that allows you to pull the scooter like a small suitcase. This scooter is ideal for short commutes and fun rides around town. The Dolly Model 225 is made out of a strong, aircraft-type aluminum, allowing it to hold about 255 pounds safely. This scooter features 8-inch airless tires, anti-lock brakes, and an LED screen that shows the battery charge level. Finally, the fenders and kickstand are quality additions. The fenders will help keep water from the street off your legs, and the kickstand is notably small, unobtrusive, and convenient. Pros Cons Compact and easily portable Limited range on battery charge Small, convenient kickstand Harsher ride compared to other scooters in this range Will stand vertically without any outside support Slow maximum speed

Razer E300 Electric Scooter Best for fun-seeking riders Razer Specs: Max speed: 15 mph

Max range per battery charge: 10 miles

Scooter weight: 43 lb

Max rider weight: 220 lb

Charge time: 12 hours

Water resistance: Unknown The Razor E300 is a great option for teens or adults who are new to electric scooters and looking for an enjoyable experience. The E300 has a large frame, deck, and extra large tires, which culminate in a more comfortable ride than most scooters. The E300 is great for riding around the neighborhood, but it's not the best choice for serious commuters. At 15 mph, the E300 is not among the faster electric scooters. Lower speeds, however, makes for a very quiet ride. Leisure activities should be your primary reason for buying an E300, and the 40 minutes you'll get on a full battery charge is sufficient for these purposes. The E300 can't compete with the more expensive scooters reviewed here, but this scooter certainly comes through for those shopping for a fun ride. Pros Cons Convenient and easy-to-use twist throttle Limited time and distance on a full battery charge A chain-driven motor promotes a quiet ride Can take up to 12 hours to charge Good value at standard price Heavy to carry at over 40 pounds

GOTRAX GXL V2 Electric Scooter Best for high-end features at an affordable price GOTRAX Specs: Max speed: 15.5 mph

Max range per battery charge: 12 miles

Scooter weight: 26.4 lb

Max rider weight: 220 lb

Charge time: 4 hours

Water Resistance: Unknown The GOTRAX GXL V2 was designed to improve upon the already popular GOTRAX GXL V1, and it succeeds. This is one of the most affordable electric scooters available today, and you would expect that to mean it sacrifices in some areas of performance for this price. While there are some shortcomings, the GXL V2's durability is a pleasant surprise for the commuters who rely upon this scooter. Of particular note are its pneumatic tires, which promote a smooth ride and won't wear quickly. Additionally, the dual-braking feature allows for easy and safe sudden stops. Finally, the V2's speed is unbeatable at this price point, and you're ultimately paying the same price for a decent commuter scooter as most would pay for a leisure scooter. Pros Cons Safe hand-operated rear disc brake Limited range per charge for a commuter scooter Foldable and easy to handle Users have complained about customer service Excellent price for very well-built commuter scooter



Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter Best for the safest battery pack Hover-1 Specs: Max speed: 14 mph

Max range per battery charge: 16 miles

Scooter weight: 27 lb

Max rider weight: 264 lb

Charge time: 6.5 hours

Water Resistance: Unknown The Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter works as a relatively inexpensive commuter scooter, though it does have some limitations compared to more high-end commuter scooters. This scooter has an ultra-safe 36V battery pack, and its 300 W motor does offer decent range with the ability to support up to 264 pounds. It's relatively light in weight at 27 pounds and can be collapsed into an easily portable form. Unfortunately, there have been some reports that the actual range per battery charge does not always reach the advertised 16 miles. Additionally, not everyone will be satisfied with the relatively low maximum speed of 14 miles per hour. Pros Cons Frame is lightweight and folds up nicely Customers have reported distances as short as 6 miles per battery charge Reasonable price for a quality mid-range commuter scooter Has the slowest maximum speed on this list Safe battery pack



How did we choose these products?

We initially divided our search into low-, mid-, and high-end categories by price. We considered scooters under $300 in the low tier, scooters priced between $300 and $600 in the mid tier, and prices above $600 in the high tier. With this in mind, we scoured the internet for reviews and selected various electric scooters that stood in each price range.

While we looked at a multitude of specifications, we focused on factors that are considered the most important to users. These included quality of construction, ease of use/portability, maximum weight loads and safety, range of use on a full battery charge, and price.

Which one is the right electric scooter for you?

The selection process described above led to the list of electric scooters. Roughly speaking, our low-end choices will appeal to teens and those new to scooters who simply want to have some fun. Scooters in the middle offer a hybrid range of value, providing simple enjoyment for all ages as well as capable commuter functions. High-end scooters will best fit people who take the daily commute to and from work seriously.

For example, the Razor E300 will please your teenager or make a nice gift for a student going off to college. The Glion Dolly Model 225 is a convenient option for mid-range commuting, particularly with its ability to fold and roll for easy transport. Finally, at the high end, few will compete with the Segway Ninebot MAX for professional commuting and serious excursions.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

It's impossible to create a list of the best of anything without leaving some good alternatives off the list. This is particularly true in making the choices here from the very competitive and changing marketplace for electric scooters. So here are some "honorable mentions" that could easily have made our list:

UNAGI Model One E500 : This unique scooter is a sleek look into the future. Lightweight and well-constructed with aluminum and magnesium carbon fiber, it's a low-maintenance, user-friendly scooter. However, its $1,000 price tag will present obstacles to some.

Dualtron Storm Electric Scooter : If you're willing to part with $4,500 or more, the Dualtron Storm may be for you. This premium scooter tops anyone's bucket list of specifications, boasting a top speed over 50 miles per hour!

Hiboy MAX3 Electric Scooter : For under $500, this electric scooter might meet more pedestrian needs. It has the power to take your commute up inclines and supports up to 220 pounds.

FAQ

What is an electric scooter? An electric scooter, often referred to as an "e-scooter," is a device with two wheels, handlebars, and a surface board which the operator stands upon. The vehicle is electrically powered by a rechargeable battery and reaches a speed of up to 15 miles per hour on average.