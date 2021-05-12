UK readies 'vaccine passport' feature in NHS app

The UK's NHS app for Android and iOS will soon include a feature that displays user's COVID-19 vaccination status as proof that the person has been vaccinated when traveling abroad.

The NHS vaccine status feature will become available on Monday, 17 May in the NHS app, and is aimed at allowing smartphone owners to show proof of vaccination at border control.

The feature within the app however is only an option for people in England who've had two jabs of an approved vaccine.

"Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status allows you to show others that you've had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories. A full course is currently 2 doses of any approved vaccine," the UK government said on its website.

While this vaccine passport could be a convenient way to pass through border control abroad, it will only be useful if the destination country accepts the NHS app as valid proof. And that means people hoping to travel will still likely need to get COVID-19 PCR test shortly before traveling.

"There are not many countries that currently accept proof of vaccination. So for the time being most people will still need to follow other rules when travelling abroad – like getting a negative pre-departure test," it notes.

The European Commission has proposed countries within the union set up a system for Digital Green Certificates in order for travellers to provide their vaccination status. It's also recommended member states set up a portal for travellers with proof of vaccination certificates issued by non-EU countries.

Brits can check the entry requirements at the government's official website for foreign travel advice here.

"Proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status will be shown within the NHS App. We recommend that you register with the app before booking international travel," the government said.

Another potential obstacle to travel for Brits is that children are not currently being offered vaccines against COVID-19.

"If you're travelling abroad, you and any children you're travelling with may need to show proof of a COVID-19 test, with or without a completed vaccination course," the government notes.