Ultimaker expands 3D printer portfolio, materials network

Ultimaker, a desktop 3D printing company, is expanding its partner roster for materials as well as its printer lineup for enterprise use.

The partner move for Ultimaker highlights how much of the innovation in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing market has revolved around materials. Ultimaker said it has partnered with companies such as BASF, DuPont and Owens Corning on engineering plastics and composites.

In addition, Ultimaker launched the Ultimaker S5, which aims to deliver larger volumes for functional prototypes, manufacturing tools and parts. Ultimaker S5 is designed to fit into existing workflows.

More: Exclusive: Ultimaker on 3D printing today and in the future | Modding the Ultimaker 3 with 3D printed accessories | 3D printing hands-on: Modding the Ultimaker 3 with 3D printed accessories | Volkswagen Autoeuropa nets parts savings with Ultimaker 3D printers | 3D printing hands on: Swappable extruders on the Ultimaker 3 provide material flexibility | 3D printing hands on: Ultimaker 3, a first look

Typically, 3D printer makers get into prototyping and then expand into larger manufacturing efforts. HP, 3D Systems and Stratasys are among the larger players in the additive manufacturing space.

Ultimaker integrates hardware, software and materials configuration with its latest professional printer. Ultimaker S5 also has a touch screen and capability to pause when materials run out to ensure build quality.

In addition to the Ultimaker S5, the company launched Ultimaker Tough PLA, a PLA filament with higher stiffness for prototypes, and an app that will track a job's progress from a phone or tablet.