Ultimate Ears launches Wonderboom 2 with improved battery life, new outdoor mode

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears has upped the bass, battery life, and ruggedness for its second iteration of the Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker. The small, portable speaker has undergone small changes on the exterior, with a new loop for carrying or hanging the speaker.

Internally, Ultimate Ears has made a lot of improvements. For starters, the Wonderboom 2 now has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the latter of which is new. You can still throw the Wonderboom 2 into a pool, where it'll float and continue to play music.

Battery life has gone up from 10 hours to 13 hours, and there's now more bass to the sound quality. There's also a new Outdoor Boost mode that's activated with a press of a button on the bottom of the speaker, triggering an EQ mode that Ultimate Ears has created for outdoor environments.

Another upgrade from the original Wonderboom is a new mode called Double Up. When two Wonderboom 2 speakers are connected to another another, you can opt to have the speakers act as a stereo pair, or use both speakers as standalone devices in different areas. You can link a Wonderboom 2 to the original Wonderboom, but stereo functionality will not be present. Ultimate Ears quotes the range of the speakers at 100 feet.

The speaker will launch red, grey, peach, black and blue. Wonderboom 2 will be available for purchase on June 25 in the US and Canada, with pre-orders open right now through the Ultimate Ears website. Each speaker will cost $99. Ultimate Ears does have plans to offer a holiday 2-pack later this year.