'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Bose's $399 SoundLink Max boasts 20-hour battery life - and you can preorder now
Bose is launching the SoundLink Max for preorder, a $399 portable speaker that boasts more power and nearly double the battery life of the company's popular SoundLink Flex. Orders begin shipping on May 16.
Available in two colors, blue dusk and black, the Bose SoundLink Max comes with a removable rope carrying handle that can be replaced with a separately purchased handle in a different color for $25 or a longer over-the-shoulder strap for $45.
Also: These speakers deliver impressively accurate sound for any style of music
The SoundLink Max has a 3.5mm AUX port and a USB-C port on its back to recharge the speaker or charge your phone while listening to music without interruptions.
Considerably larger and heavier than the Bose SoundLink Flex, the SoundLink Max is also more than twice the price of the Flex, at $399 compared to $149 (or $119 as currently discounted). The SoundLink Max weighs 4.7 lbs, while the Flex is 1.3 lbs. The new speaker measures 4.7" x 10.4" x 4", compared to the Flex's 3.6" x 7.9" x 2".
Though size alone doesn't justify its steep price, it indicates the larger battery -- with up to 20 hours of battery life -- and increased power that Bose packed into the SoundLink Max. The stereo speaker features three transducers as part of Bose's Articulated Array, with two custom passive radiators for a deep bass.
Also: Finally, a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds incredible but won't break the bank
The SoundLink Max also features Snapdragon Sound by Qualcomm, which boasts high-resolution, low-latency audio transmission through Bluetooth when paired with a Snapdragon Sound-enabled smartphone. Though Samsung's and Apple's flagship devices don't support Snapdragon Sound, other smartphones do -- including the Sony Xperia 1 III, Asus ROG Phone 5, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
The sleek exterior encases a rugged construction that can withstand the elements in outdoor settings, like spills and dust, with an IP67 rating.
Users can also adjust the Bose SoundLink Max's EQ settings through the Bose mobile app to personalize their sound.