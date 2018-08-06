Unisys aims for revenue growth in Brazil

Unisys is focusing on developing its business in Brazil and aims to grow local revenue by 60 percent this year.

The country is the third most important market for the systems integrator after the US and the UK, currently representing 10 percent of global revenue.

This position is the result of a restructuring process that has been underway over the last three years, according to Eduardo Almeida, vice president and general manager for Latin America at Unisys.

"[The restructuring] positioned us as a company focused on offering services and solutions that are specific to key industry verticals," says Almeida, who was hired last year with the brief of boosting the company's business in the region.

"We want to go beyond being a technology supplier brand, we want to be recognized as a business partner," the executive adds.

The specific industry sectors Unisys is focusing on in Brazil are grouped into three main areas: government, with an emphasis on digital service delivery; financial services, where the focus is security, banking modernization, data analytics and omnichannel; and commercial - which encompasses retail, transportation and healthcare - with key offerings across data analytics, cloud infrastructure and security.

Results for the firm in Brazil have already been positive in the first half of the year. According to the Almeida, despite a slowdown for the government sector in terms of technology spending as a whole, the company has done well in terms of new contracts.

New deals over the period included a contract related to digital transformation at government-owned bank Caixa Econômica Federal, one of the largest in the country.

In terms of plans for the region, Almeida says Unisys wants to expand its financial services business in Latin America, with more omnichannel offerings. The public sector arm of the company will also enhance its local portfolio for government clients, with upcoming offerings around smart cities, Internet of Things and cloud computing.

Beyond Brazil, other Latin countries are on the company's agenda of expansion: "Mexico is a growth target for the region: the idea is to treble the size of our operation there," Almeida concludes.