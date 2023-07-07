Upgrade your ChatGPT skills with this $30 training: Use AI to work smarter, not harder

OpenAI's ChatGPT has already become an integral tool for many professionals when it comes to streamlining workflows and saving time. However, there is more to learning to use ChatGPT than simply entering prompts and revising what the AI feeds back. If you want to use ChatGPT to craft high-quality text, support ideation, and more, then you may want to enroll in this online training that gives you a solid foundation and upskills you on AI for just $30 (reg. $52).

Become a more advanced ChatGPT user in four hours

This online course load contains dozens of lessons breaking down beginner and advanced skills to help you use ChatGPT effectively. If you are new to the AI chatbot or want to make sure you didn't miss any tips and tricks when you first jumped in months ago, then start with ChatGPT for Beginners, taught by Mike Wheeler. Wheeler is a cloud computing instructor who shows users how to write basic prompts to answer questions and craft prose.

For more advanced instruction, move on to ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You. This course contains 12 lectures showing you how to write ChatGPT prompts that generate blog posts, sales copy, and other more professional content. Business owners may be able to save money or time writing content for their websites by using the chatbot, but of course, that content -- business or otherwise -- will still need some human revision and you'll have to verify that the words are original.

ChatGPT is already being used to automate basic tasks in the professional sphere, and you may be able to customize your own bot and make it work for you. The final two courses in this bundle require more technical experience, but they show users how ChatGPT can help you complete some of the tasks outlined in Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter and Python and Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Django and Python. Between these two courses, learners can find out how to use the Generative Pre-training Transformer tech to craft their own applications for ChatGPT, including building interactive coding websites and automatic text generators.

Take advantage of the power of this large language model

The accessibility of this NLP technology has given the power of AI to the masses. Gaining more advanced skills could help you work smarter and stand out from the crowd.

Get the Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle for $30 (reg. $52).