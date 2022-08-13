Subscribe to StackSkills to get over 1,000 courses for only $69

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Whether you'd like to switch to a new career or move up more quickly in the one you have, there's no question that learning new skills is invaluable. However, few people would consider a new commute or high tuition fees, even if it means reinvesting in their futures. Fortunately, you don't have to.

You can reinvest in your education with affordable skills training that can put your career on a whole new trajectory. During our Back to Education event, lifetime subscriptions to StackSkills Unlimited are only $69 -- until August 24. And $0.50 of every purchased subscription will be donated to a charity, so your contribution could help under-funded schools or address food insecurity.

These engaging courses feature skills training that could result in a significant career change, a profitable side business, or a promotion. StackSkills courses are always kept up-to-date with the most recent information available in every field, staying ahead of whatever happens to be trending at any given time.

You'll have the benefit of more than 350 of the best instructors on the web, all experienced experts in their field. You'll not only learn the steps they took to succeed but also how to avoid failures. The courses cover a wide variety of topics for beginning to advanced skill levels; study anything from web development or graphic design to finance and more. And if you happen to dream of working from exotic locations, many of these skills are well-suited to remote work. Just pack up your tiny laptop and take off!

With instant access to over 1,000 courses and at least 50 new ones added each month, StackSkills Unlimited is enormously popular. It has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot, and NBC News notes, "StackSkills is an online learning platform that allows you full access to courses on in-demand skills."

If you want to turbocharge your career path without blowing a hole in your schedule or your budget, get a lifetime StackSkills Unlimited plan for only $69 during our Back to Education promotion, which ends August 24. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to students in need, and you will even get to vote on how the funds are distributed.