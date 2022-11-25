/>
Upgrade your PC: Black Friday graphics card deals

Everyone's hoping for a killer deal on a Nvidia GeForce GTX 3090 (yeah, good luck with that), but there are some great deals on other graphics cards out there.
It's a good time of year to give your PC that upgrade that it so desperately needs. While everyone is hoping for a killer deal on a Nvidia GeForce GTX 3090 (yeah, good luck with that), there are still some really good deals out there on graphics cards.

I'm going to pick a handful of my favorite deals, the ones that I'd be looking at if I was on the prowl for a new graphics card for my PC.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo 8GB GDDR6X highlights

  • Nvidia Ampere architecture, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
  • 8GB 256-bit GDDR6X, 19 Gbps, PCIE 4.0; Boost Clock 1830 MHz
  • HoloBlack, SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Freeze Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Lighted Metal Backplate
  • 8K Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6

XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT CORE 12GB GDDR6 highlights

  • XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT CORE 12GB GDDR6 
  • 16 GBPS RAM speed
  • AMD RX 6700 XT chipset
  • Up To 2581MHz boost clock
  • XFX Speedster SWFT309 Triple Fan cooling
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB GDDR6 highlights

  • Nvidia Ampere architecture, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
  • 12GB 192-bit GDDR6, 15 Gbps, PCIE 4.0; Boost Clock 1807 MHz
  • IceStorm 2.0 Cooling, Active Fan Control, Freeze Fan Stop, Metal Backplate
  • 8K Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6

Maxsun AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB highlights

  • Silver plated PCB & all solid capacitors provide lower temperature, higher efficiency & stability
  • 512 stream processor chip (CUDA), single slot design, compatible with HTPC platform
  • Low Profile ultra ITX size perfect in any case (SFF or Mini ITX case)
  • GDDR5 high-speed video memory can ensure a speed up to 6000 MHz, bringing a smooth game and application experience.
  • Support 8K resolution display port output.
