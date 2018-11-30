US charges ex-Autonomy boss Mike Lynch with fraud over $11bn sale to HP

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has filed fraud charges against Mike Lynch, founder of Autonomy, which HP acquired in 2011 for $11bn.

Prosecutors have accused Lynch and former Autonomy vice president of finance Stephen Chamberlain of providing HP with false financial statements to make the company seem like a better deal to acquire than it actually was.

Lynch faces up to 20 years in prison if he is successfully convicted on the 14 charges of conspiracy and fraud in a case filed by prosecutors in a federal court on Thursday. The DoJ is also asking that Lynch forfeit $815m if he's convicted.

HP in 2012 took an $8.8bn write-down on the Autonomy acquisition, $5bn of which it said was due to Autonomy's "serious accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and disclosure failures" before its acquisition. HP later paid investors $100m for the botched acquisition.

The UK Serious Fraud Office in 2015 dropped its investigation into the Autonomy sale because it found "insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction" and left the Department of Justice to complete its investigation, resulting in the fraud charges against Lynch.

The two Brits are accused of essentially the same acts of fraud that Autonomy's former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, was convicted of in April.

That is, artificially inflating revenues by backdating contracts, channel stuffing, and other forms of accounting fraud. Hussain is appealing the conviction and faces 20 years in prison if he fails.

The complaint also makes note of Autonomy's claim to be a "pure software" company, and alleges it disguised loss-making resold hardware as high-margin software revenue.

Lynch's lawyers told the Financial Times that the charges were a "travesty of justice" and that the proper venue for the case is the courts of England where HPE is pursuing a civil case against Lynch "over the application of UK accounting standards".

The company is seeking damages of $5bn from Lynch.

