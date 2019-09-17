Voice-activated calling via Google Nest now available with Telstra

Image: Telstra

Telstra has partnered with Google to enable mobile customers to make voice-activated calls on Google Nest devices -- formerly known as Google Home -- with Telstra.

As the first mobile carrier in the world to offer outbound calling on Google Nest devices, Telstra said mobile customers can synchronise mobile device contacts by linking their Telstra number to their Google account to make outbound calls from their Google Nest device – Mini, Home, Home Max, or Hub -- for the next 12 months.

For customers to use their voice to make calls, they can ask Google Assistant to call a contact name, a number, a business, or emergency services, simply by saying, for instance, "Hey Google, call mum". Customers can also use the service to end a call or choose options in their voicemail bank.

Must read: Google Nest Hub Max: The value of assistants are starting to make sense

"The ability to make calls through Google Nest devices means people can stay connected in a number of scenarios, whether they just have their hands full with the kids and pets, their phone is out of reach, or the elderly and disabled where greater accessibility to technology is a requirement," Telstra connected devices and accessories principal Steve Dance said.

While it's free to set up and calls made using Google Nest devices come at no additional cost to customers' existing mobile plan, voice-activated calling with Telstra requires a compatible Telstra Mobile service and device with credit; a powered Google Nest device connected to an active Wi-Fi network; and a Google account and Google Home Android or iOS app.

Eligible Telstra mobile customers can link up to six mobile services to their Google Nest devices, the company said, and can set up Google Voice Match, a Google service that is used to identify individual voices, to personalise their contact list.

Telstra said the service will eventually be extended to Nest Hub Max.

The Google Nest Hub Max currently has the ability to allow video calling and messaging via Duo. A Duo account is required to access this feature, however.

