Winter is right around the corner, but come next spring, you'll be ready to enjoy some fresh air. And when you take your laptop outside to work in the sunshine, you'll want to make sure you can actually pick up a Wi-Fi signal.
Newegg is offering the Wavlink N300 outdoor WiFi range extender for just $46 this Black Friday. That's more than 70% off the original price of $160, saving you $114.
This Wi-Fi extender is powerful enough to deliver Wi-Fi in large areas like a factory or street -- so it should be able to reach the edge of your backyard. It supports 2.4G transmission speeds of up to 300Mbps, delivering WiFi to up to 64 devices at once. The extender is built with a lightning arr-ester (15kV ESD), and its robust weatherproof case withstands harsh outdoor conditions like freezing weather and rain.
According to reviews, the Wavlink N300 extender is relatively easy to install. You can set it up in areas where power outlets are not readily available, so you don't have to worry about altering your existing network infrastructure. It comes with six status LED indicators to help you check the power/ internet status of the device.