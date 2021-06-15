Weekend work sees NBN reduce Victorian storm outage total to 7,500 premises

Image: NBN

The company responsible for running the National Broadband Network has said around 7,500 connections remain impacted by storm damage that occurred last week in Victoria.

"As a result of impacts to other network infrastructure assets, NBN services to around 7,500 premises remain affected in outer East Melbourne in areas such as Emerald, Montrose, Belgrave, Croydon and into the Dandenong and Yarra Ranges," NBN said in its blog on the outage.

"It is likely that power restoration to some areas at this stage may take until Thursday this week, which will delay the restoration of NBN services in these areas."

By 10am on Tuesday, NBN said service to more than 151,000 premises have been restored.

"NBN Co has deployed a total of around 80 generators to its infrastructure sites in areas affected by mains power outages across the state to restore services," it said.

The company has also used its Road Muster vehicles to provide satellite connectivity and device recharging a certain locations across the weekend. NBN said the vehicles would be in Olinda, Sassafras, and Kalorama on Tuesday.

NBN again warned that power outages would impact whether it could restore services to premises, and it was working with power providers and emergency services in the state. At its peak on Wednesday night, approximately 200,000 premises in Victoria were without power.

Related Coverage