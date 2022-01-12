Western Australia rolls out all-in-one COVID-19 check-in and proof of vaccination app

Image: Western Australia government

Western Australia now has an all-in-one mobile app that allows people to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination and that they've checked in at businesses and venues with SafeWA, and access their G2G Pass, which is currently a requirement for all people entering the state.

Previously, people had to use different applications to show they were vaccinated, such as a COVID-19 digital certificate stored on their smartphone wallet, and that they had checked in to a venue.

With ServiceWA app, people will also be able to access features such as a live clock timer, and shimmering coat of arms and animated certificate tick to prove their COVID-19 digital certificate is authentic. At the same time, users will gain access to information on how to prepare for COVID-19, where to get tested, where to get vaccinated, and exposure location sites.

While the SafeWA app will continue to be accessible to check-in at venues, the Western Australian government said it eventually will become outdated and recommends for all Western Australians to use ServiceWA going forward.

"The SafeWA app has had excellent take-up from the Western Australian community and been vital in helping contact tracers do their job when positive cases have been recorded," Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said.

"ServiceWA will also simplify the check-in process, making things fast and efficient for patrons, and life easier for businesses and their employees.

"With changes in our COVID response and vaccinations coming on board as another essential public health measure, the ServiceWA app is the best way forward in making our transition as convenient as possible and helping to keep our community safe. The app has the capacity to accommodate additional COVID-related services in the future."

Setting up ServiceWA requires users to download the federal government's myGovID app to verify their digital identity using at least two identity documents, such as a driver's licence, passport, or Medicare card. The state government advises users to allow "at least 30 minutes" to complete the setup.

"Requiring a digital identity to set up a ServiceWA app account means people won't need multiple apps or other forms of identification to meet COVID-19 transition requirements, and they have everything in one convenient place," a WA government spokesperson told ZDNet.

"Having the ServiceWA app set up to use in the one place will be much easier and quicker than using separate apps, carrying hardcopy certificates, or carrying separate forms of identification."

The government spokesperson also assured ZDNet that the ServiceWA app is secure and no user venue check-in data will be accessible by WA Police, as it previously was for SafeWA.

"The WA Government acted quickly to close a legal loophole that was identified with the SafeWA app in June 2021, where contact register information could be disclosed in compliance with the law, as per the SafeWA Privacy Policy," the government spokesperson said.

"The Protection of Information (Entry Registration Information Relating to COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases) Act 2021 was quickly introduced and passed in Parliament, which prevents disclosure or use of contact register information for any purposes that are unrelated to contact tracing.



"This legislation applies equally to both the SafeWA app and check in data provided by the ServiceWA app."

On Wednesday, the New South Wales government went live with its rapid antigen test reporting system. Under updated rules, people who test positive to COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test are now required to register their positive results with the state government through the Service NSW online registration form. It follows in the footsteps of the Victorian and Queensland governments that have setup similar registration forms for their respective states.

MORE ON COVID-19 IN AUSTRALIA