The 5 best parental control apps: Keep tabs on your kids

What is the best parental control app? Qustodio is ZDNET's top choice because of its outstanding performance. We researched and compared features and specs, as well as pricing and real user reviews, to determine the following picks.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

The web can be a scary and unpredictable place, especially when you're a parent. It can be unbelievably nerve-wracking trying to protect your young children when it comes to the internet and all of the sites, apps, and social media that come with it.

Thankfully, there are parental control apps to help you keep an eye on your children's activities, so you can rest easy. However, there are more than a few available which makes it that much more difficult to discern which ones are actually right for you.

If you are looking for an app to help you monitor your children, we've vetted the best parental control apps for your family. 

Qustodio

Best parental control app overall
The Qustodio app on a smartphone with a green screen timer graph on it
Image: Qustodio
View now at QustodioView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Bark

Best parental control app for mobile devices
Bark
Image: Bark
View now at BarkView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Best budget parental control app
Two smartphones and a laptop with the Kaspersky Safe Kids app on their screens
Image: Kaspersky
View now at KasperskyView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Net Nanny

Best parental control app for social media
A smartphone next to a Mac computer with the Net Nanny app on their screens
Image: Net Nanny
View now at Net NannyView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Norton Family Premier

Best parental control app for antivirus protection
App screen examples of the Norton Family Premier app
Image: Norton
View now at Norton FamilyView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

What is the best parental control app?

The best parental control app is Qustodio for its comprehensive protection tools. From app blocking to screen limits, you are in control of your child's Internet use. Plus, with wide compatibility, it is easy to download a version of Qustodio that works for your device.

Best parental control app

Free version?

Compatibility

Device limits

Qustodio

Yes

Android, iOS

15

Bark

No

Android, iOS

Unlimited

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Yes

Android, iOS, Mac, Windows

500

Net Nanny

No

Android, iOS

20

Norton Family Premier

No

Android, iOS, Mac, Windows

Unlimited

Which is the right parental control app for you?

To find the best parental control app for you, these are our expert recommendations to help. 

Choose this parental control app...

If you want...

Qustodio

A multi-featured tool for parental control

Bark

A parental control app to track your child's phone

Kaspersky Safe Kids

A budget-friendly parental control app

Net Nanny

A parental control app for social networking sites

Norton Family Premier

To combine parental control with extra antivirus protection

How did we choose these parental control apps?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best parental control apps.

  • Tools: Each app has different features to help you monitor your child's activity, whether it is screen time limits or content monitoring. 
  • Compatibility: We look at device compatibility to ensure that there is an app that will work with your device.   
  • Location tracking: Many of the best parental control apps offer GPS capability, so you can locate your children at any time as long as they have their phones.
  • Cost: Affordability is a large concern to ensure that parents on a tight budget still have a solution for parental control.

Be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions to be sure that they work for you.

What is a parental control app?

A parental control app is an app that allows parents to monitor their children's virtual activity from potentially harmful or inappropriate content. 

How does a parental control app work?

A parental control app does everything from limiting how much a child can use a device to blocking inappropriate sites your child may visit. It can also send notifications if your child attempts to visit a potentially dangerous site or download a questionable app. 

What is the best parental control app for gaming?

There are several parental control apps specific to gaming. Among the best parental control apps are Family on PSN for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, and Microsoft Family Safety for Xbox.

Are there alternative parental control apps worth considering?

In our search, we also found these parental control apps that may be worth your consideration.

Canopy

 View now at Canopy

Life360

 View now at Life360

OurPact

 View now at Our Pact

Before you can monitor your child's activity, you need the right devices. Check out our expert picks for the best smartphones, the best computers, and the best laptops!

