The web can be a scary and unpredictable place, especially when you're a parent. It can be unbelievably nerve-wracking trying to protect your young children when it comes to the internet and all of the sites, apps, and social media that come with it.
Thankfully, there are parental control apps to help you keep an eye on your children's activities, so you can rest easy. However, there are more than a few available which makes it that much more difficult to discern which ones are actually right for you.
If you are looking for an app to help you monitor your children, we've vetted the best parental control apps for your family.
Specs: Free version: Yes | Device limits: Up to 15 | Screen time limits: Yes | App Store rating: 4.1 | Google Play rating: 4.6
Qustodio is our pick for the best overall parental control app, offering a whole suite of features to help keep your children safe. Included are daily screen time limits that you can personally set and manage, controlling how much time a day your child uses the device. There is also app blocking to keep your child away from the wrong websites and the wrong apps. App monitoring includes the ever-popular YouTube, so your children do not risk accessing the wrong videos.
The Control App serves as your gateway to several different tools, including child tracking and advanced reporting. Simply download the app on your phone and the companion app on your child's phone, and the two will sync from there. Qustodio works on a variety of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktop devices, and works with multiple platforms, including MacOS. With the free app, you get to supervise a single device, but you can upgrade for monitoring up to 15 devices.
Specs: Free version: No | Device limits: Unlimited | Screen time limits: Y/N | App Store rating: 4.0 | Google Play rating: 4.0
Bark is meant to help control your child's mobile device with in-depth, comprehensive monitoring. Its content monitoring covers a whole bunch of different communication types, including text and email. It also covers YouTube, as well as more than 30 apps and social media platforms. You can still block adult sites, but you also have the option to choose from specific categories like streaming services and online gaming. Bark is a multi-faceted tool that goes far beyond just adult content, specifically looking for signs of cyberbullying, sexual predators, suicidal ideation, and threats of violence. If such an issue exists, an alert will be sent to warn parents of the activity.
You can also control your children's use with custom time limits and schedules that monitor not only cell service connections but those via Wi-Fi, too. If you purchase the companion Bark Home, you can also monitor all Wi-Fi-connected devices in your home, including smart TVs, laptops, and video game consoles, for comprehensive protection.
Specs: Free version: Yes | Device limits: 500 | Screen time limits: Yes | App Store rating: 3.5 | Google Play rating: 3.2
Kaspersky Safe Kids offers many of the best features but without any of the cost. In addition to adult content and sites like YouTube, you can choose from several different ready-made categories to make parental controls that much easier. You can also create your own premade list of sites and even games, giving you full control over which sites your child can access. Determine how many hours per day your child can access a device, plus access your child's location via GPS for peace of mind when your child is out of sight.
With Kaspersky, you can monitor up to 500 devices, giving you hardly any restrictions and eliminating the decision of which devices to monitor. If you feel like you could benefit from guidance, check out the advice from top child psychologists.
Specs: Free version: No | Device limits: 20 | Screen time limits: Yes | App Store rating: 2.9 | Google Play rating: 2.3
Net Nanny has a pronounced focus on social media with detailed screen time monitoring. It also allows you to track your child's activity in real-time, whether it is app or online. You can see what your children access with immediate alerts when your child accesses the wrong types of sites. Special alerts are in place to let you know immediately when your child accesses specific sites or content relating to drugs, pornography, weapons, or suicide.
There are also time limits that you can assign based on specific times, allowing you to keep up with normal sleep and study schedules. Family Feed serves as your main summary, allowing access to the latest reporting so you can see exactly which apps your child has visited. Meanwhile, the Family Map lets you check your child's location anytime for extra reassurance.
Specs: Free version: No | Device limits: Unlimited | Screen time limits: Yes | App Store rating: 3.9 | Google Play rating: 3.3
Norton is known for its fantastic antivirus protection, so it makes sense that it would have great parental controls, too. Norton Family Premier helps you monitor the sites and apps that your child visits while also giving you the opportunity to block specific sites. You can see exactly which videos your child views, as well as any search terms that give cause for worry. If your child needs the Internet for school (which, let's face it, most kids do these days), turn on School Time mode so your child can access topics relevant to assigned homework.
You can also set limits based on your preferred schedules for your children, allowing them access when you see fit. Geo-location features help you always to know where your children are with location tracking. You can also access weekly and monthly reports via email or the Parent Portal.
The best parental control app is Qustodio for its comprehensive protection tools. From app blocking to screen limits, you are in control of your child's Internet use. Plus, with wide compatibility, it is easy to download a version of Qustodio that works for your device.
Best parental control app
Free version?
Compatibility
Device limits
Qustodio
Yes
Android, iOS
15
Bark
No
Android, iOS
Unlimited
Kaspersky Safe Kids
Yes
Android, iOS, Mac, Windows
500
Net Nanny
No
Android, iOS
20
Norton Family Premier
No
Android, iOS, Mac, Windows
Unlimited
To find the best parental control app for you, these are our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this parental control app...
If you want...
Qustodio
A multi-featured tool for parental control
Bark
A parental control app to track your child's phone
Kaspersky Safe Kids
A budget-friendly parental control app
Net Nanny
A parental control app for social networking sites
Norton Family Premier
To combine parental control with extra antivirus protection
There are several factors we consider when choosing the best parental control apps.
Be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions to be sure that they work for you.
A parental control app is an app that allows parents to monitor their children's virtual activity from potentially harmful or inappropriate content.
A parental control app does everything from limiting how much a child can use a device to blocking inappropriate sites your child may visit. It can also send notifications if your child attempts to visit a potentially dangerous site or download a questionable app.
There are several parental control apps specific to gaming. Among the best parental control apps are Family on PSN for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, and Microsoft Family Safety for Xbox.
In our search, we also found these parental control apps that may be worth your consideration.
