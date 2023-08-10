'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Will Bose's upcoming QuietComfort headphones sport AirPods Max-like price?
Bose headphones are known for their high-quality sound and noise-canceling properties, but with the company's flagship QuietComfort 45 headphones going on two years old, an upgrade has been anticipated for some time.
That time looks to be almost here. According to the French publication Dealabs, Bose is readying the QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones featuring noise-reduction technology. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones should offer better sound quality and noise cancelation than their predecessors, and the prospective price tag of $550 suggests upgraded features.
In February, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska posted a mockup of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Their post was promptly removed, highlighting the level of secrecy surrounding the headphones' release.
The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are expected to be released in Black, Cloud White, and Cypress Green, a new color for Bose's QuietComfort line.
Design-wise, the QuietComfort Ultra could be very similar to the QuietComfort 45, although the new headphones could debut a sleeker, more fashionable look that matches the futuristic design popularized by Apple's AirPods Max.
The rendered model doesn't show if the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are equipped with a headphone jack, making it a possibility users can use wired listening with a USB-C cable.
Dealabs also suggested that Bose is working on two more pairs of headphones in the QuietComfort family. We could see the latest version of the Bose QuietComfort earbuds and a new pair of Bose standard QuietComfort headphones.
New standard QuietComfort headphones will likely feature upgraded sound quality and noise-canceling properties but some downgraded features compared to the Ultra model. Dealabs projects the new QuietComfort buds to retail for about $380 and the QuietComfort headphones for about $440.
If these prices prove correct, Bose's new devices would be the most expensive mid-range headphones and earbuds the company has released to date. Will they be worth it?
In the meantime, you can purchase the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279 and the Bose QuietComfort Buds II for $250.