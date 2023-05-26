'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A good pair of headphones can be transformative. I can't even walk down the street let alone run or exercise without my headphones blasting a soundtrack to romanticize an otherwise mundane, mindless task. Whether you want your headphones to help you capitalize on a main character moment or just block out the world as you work, investing in a good pair of headphones is worth it.
Also: The best over-ear headphones you can buy
We know headphones, especially top-quality, high-demand buds like AirPods can be pricey. Lucky for you we found the best deals going on right now, so you can lock in without cashing out.
Deals on Apple products rarely come around, but you can save $30 on a second-gen pair of Apple AirPods at Amazon.
Beats headphones are great for premium sound, and with Best Buy's current sale, you can pick up a pair of Studio3 wireless headphones without their typically high price tag.
For a pair of cheap headphones suitable for work and play, Amazon is offering 50% off the foldable Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones.
My Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are always with me when I fly due to their excellent noise cancellation. You can save $50 over at Target.
They are expensive, true, but Apple AirPods Max headphones remain popular with iOS users. You can save $50 on these high-end devices at Best Buy.
Looking for some more headphones deals for you or another podcast junkie? Here are some sales we found happening at major U.S. retailers.
We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best headphone deals we could find for products I think the whole ZDNET team would enjoy.
The best headphone deal we could find is for the Apple AirPods. While the discount isn't stellar, it is uncommon for Apple-related products to be on sale. Alternatively, I recommend picking up a discounted pair of Beats Studio3 headphones if you prefer over-ear audio.
ZDNET experts split out the latest and greatest deals for you below.