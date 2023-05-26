/>
The best headphone deals ahead of Memorial Day: AirPods, Beats, Sony sales

If you're on the hunt for headphones this Memorial Day weekend, look no further. Here are the best deals on the market, even if you're on a budget.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Min Shin and  Amy Lieu
Person with headphones on looking at phone
Jordi Salas/Getty Images

A good pair of headphones can be transformative. I can't even walk down the street let alone run or exercise without my headphones blasting a soundtrack to romanticize an otherwise mundane, mindless task. Whether you want your headphones to help you capitalize on a main character moment or just block out the world as you work, investing in a good pair of headphones is worth it. 

Also: The best over-ear headphones you can buy 

We know headphones, especially top-quality, high-demand buds like AirPods can be pricey. Lucky for you we found the best deals going on right now, so you can lock in without cashing out. 

The best May headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Best price

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - Save $30

Deals on Apple products rarely come around, but you can save $30 on a second-gen pair of Apple AirPods at Amazon.

View at Amazon
Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Best price

Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones - Save $180

Beats headphones are great for premium sound, and with Best Buy's current sale, you can pick up a pair of Studio3 wireless headphones without their typically high price tag. 

View at Best Buy
Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones

Best price

Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones - Save $50

For a pair of cheap headphones suitable for work and play, Amazon is offering 50% off the foldable Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones.

View at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Best price

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones - Save $50

My Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are always with me when I fly due to their excellent noise cancellation. You can save $50 over at Target.

View at Target
Apple AirPods Max

Best price

Apple AirPods Max - Save $50

They are expensive, true, but Apple AirPods Max headphones remain popular with iOS users. You can save $50 on these high-end devices at Best Buy.

View at Best Buy

More headphone deals

Looking for some more headphones deals for you or another podcast junkie? Here are some sales we found happening at major U.S. retailers. 

How did we choose these headphone deals?

We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best headphone deals we could find for products I think the whole ZDNET team would enjoy. 

What is the best headphone deal right now?

The best headphone deal we could find is for the Apple AirPods. While the discount isn't stellar, it is uncommon for Apple-related products to be on sale. Alternatively, I recommend picking up a discounted pair of Beats Studio3 headphones if you prefer over-ear audio.

