/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Security VPN

Will using a VPN help protect me from malware or ransomware? [Ask ZDNet]

Got a tech question? Ed Bott and ZDNet's team of editors and experts probably have the answer.
ed-bott.jpg
zdnet-logo-large.png
Written by Ed Bott, Senior Contributing Editor and  ZDNet Editors, Contributors on
Binary Code Vortex

VPNs are resource-intensive and can take a huge toll on your network bandwidth, which is why you should only employ them when you need them.

Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of Ask ZDNet, where we tackle the questions even Google can't solve.  

ask-zd-270.jpg

In the mailbag this week: Why should I consider a VPN? 

Will using a VPN help protect me from malware or ransomware?

I keep reading that using a virtual private network (VPN) is an important security precaution. But I've also heard that it won't protect me from malware or ransomware. If that's true, then what's the point of using a VPN?

Security and privacy are closely related, but they're not the same thing. Understanding the difference is key to understanding what a VPN does and doesn't do.

The basic concept behind a VPN is simple: software running on your PC encrypts every bit of network traffic before it reaches your PC's network adapter, then it sends that encrypted data to a remote server that's operated by the VPN service. That remote server sends the data to the public internet. The encrypted "tunnel" between your device and the VPN server is what makes the network both virtual and private. Many corporate networks will only allow remote connections over a VPN. Still, you can also buy consumer-grade VPN software for connecting to untrusted networks, such as those found in airports and coffee shops.

ZDNet Recommends

The benefit of this type of network is twofold. First, it prevents anyone on your local network from spying on your internet traffic. That's especially important if you're using a Wi-Fi network that's not under your control. 

Second, it allows you to disguise your location, which prevents some types of tracking and also makes it possible to bypass geographic restrictions on some services. If you're in Europe and want to watch a movie that's restricted to the US, you might be able to fool the streaming service by connecting to a VPN in the US.

VPNs are resource-intensive and can take a huge toll on your network bandwidth, which is why you should only employ them when you need them.

When I'm in an airport or hotel, I prefer to tether my mobile phone to my laptop (or bring a device with a built-in cellular connection) to avoid the risks that come with that untrusted network. But if the cellular signal is weak or unavailable and I have no other choice than to connect to that public Wi-Fi, I use the paid FastVPN service from NameCheap. My colleague Jason Perlow uses ExpressVPN

"It's compatible with OpenVPN, an open source VPN protocol," he says, "which means I can use it with all the devices I own -- iOS, Android, Windows, even on my network firewall." 

Regardless of which option you choose, nothing in that virtual private network looks for threats to your PC. For that sort of protection, you need security software that's specifically designed to sniff out malicious software and dangerous connections.

Also: The best antivirus software and apps

Send your questions to ask@zdnet.com. Due to the volume of submissions, we can't guarantee a personal reply, but we do promise to read every letter and respond right here to the ones that we think our readers will care about. Be sure to include a working email address in case we have follow-up questions. We promise not to use it for any other purpose.  

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

 

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before
51656393132-ca88bc21e3-k

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

Space
US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better
screen-shot-2017-09-07-at-1.jpg

US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better

Innovation