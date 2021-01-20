Best antivirus software in 2021

While modern operating systems do an outstanding job of protecting against malware and viruses, the world of malicious software is a rapidly evolving one, and now random acts of destruction that were once the goal of viruses have been replaced with identity theft, phishing, ransomware, and intercepting internet traffic.

This fast-changing landscape is hard for OS makers to keep up with, as pushing patches for every malware attack -- especially those that aren't related to an underlying bug in the platform -- is not really feasible. This is where antivirus software -- which, these days, encompasses much more than real-time protection against viruses and adds features such as password management, VPN, firewall, parental controls, internet security, and protection against identity theft -- comes into play.

Kaspersky Total Security 2021 Near-perfect malware detection score There's a lot to like about Kaspersky Total Security. Right at the top of the list is its near-perfect malware detection score along with a negligible effect on system performance. Kaspersky Total Security sits in the background discreetly until you need its help. Then there's the five-device license that you get with a yearly subscription that covers Windows, Mac, iPhone and iPad, and Android devices. This is great for people with multiple devices because they don't need to spend extra money or go through a different learning curve for each platform. Kaspersky Total Security is also fully-featured and comes with a huge range of features: Blocks viruses, cryptolockers, and other threats

Protects payments

Secures passwords and images of personal documents

Encrypts data you send and receive online with a built-in VPN (300MB/day/device)

Stops webcam spies watching you in your home

Advanced parental controls $49 at Kaspersky

Bitdefender Total Security A single license covers five devices Bitdefender Total Security is a great package for people with a lot of devices to protect because a single license covers five devices, ranging from PCs and Macs to iOS and Android devices. For the price, this package represents excellent value for money, and it means less messing about with different solutions. Bitdefender Total Security is also packed with features: Top-level threat detection to stop sophisticated malware

Multi-layer ransomware protection

Rescue Environment for removal of sophisticated malware such as rootkits

Secure VPN for online privacy, limited to 200MB/day/device

Battery Mode for reduced power consumption on laptops

Advanced parental controls

Minimal impact on your system performance $39 at BitDefender

Intego Mac Internet Security X9 Real-time protection from malware for Macs This is a software build for Macs by a company that understands the platform. The package includes VirusBarrier X9. It comes with real-time protection from malware, as well as a scanner, and the NetBarrier X9 firewall, which protects against network and internet intrusion. A license covers a single Mac. For an extra $10, you can add Windows protection (either for a separate PC or a BootCamp installation). Real-time protection

Fast scans with low-performance impact

Intelligent firewall

Hotspot network protection $39 at Intego

Avira Mobile Security for iOS Built-in VPN Protection for your iPhone that goes much further than malware. Avira Mobile Security protects your phone: Web Protection blocks phishing, malware, spam, and fraud so you can browse freely and safely



Identity Safeguard which scans to find out if your email addresses have been hacked

Built-in VPN to secure your connection to the internet

The anti-theft feature allows you to find, track, and recover your iPhone or iPad if it's lost or stolen, lock apps to prevent unauthorized access, and, as a last resort, remotely wipe your device

Call Blocker allows you to build a blacklist and block spam and other unwanted calls and texts

Contacts Backup lets you backup and restore contacts to your email, Dropbox, or Google Drive

Network Scanner will let you find all the devices connected to your Wi-Fi Avira Mobile Security for iOS is free with in-app purchases. View Now at Apple Store

Avast Antivirus for Android Tried-and-tested Android antivirus With more than 100 million installs, Avast Mobile Security and Antivirus is a tried-and-tested app that delivers a whole raft of features specific to the Android platform: Antivirus engine

App lock

Anti-theft

Photo vault

VPN

Power save

Privacy permissions

RAM boost

Junk cleaner

Web shield

Wi-Fi security

App insights

Virus cleaner

Wi-Fi speed test Avast Antivirus for Android is free, but there are pro features that can be unlocked by in-app purchases. View Now at Avast

Choosing the right antivirus product for you

Choosing the right antivirus software package for you means knowing your needs. For many, a simple free package that handles the basics is fine, while others benefit from more in-depth protection.

Packages such as Kaspersky Total Security 2021 and Bitdefender Total Security are great for those with multiple devices running different platforms, and who want a one-stop-shop that covers everything with a single license. These packages do much more than offer protection against malware and add essential security features such as password managers, file shredders, ransomware protection, VPNs, parental controls, and much more.

The makers of these security suites offer a free trial, and it might be a good idea to make use of this, so you can see whether the software fits in with your workflow. Some people can find the way that certain packages deliver security information annoying, while others want it to be noisy and informing them of everything that happens.

This also allows you to discover for yourself what the performance hit of running the software is like.

For Windows users who don't want to mess about with subscriptions or risk their protection running out at some point, I believe that Microsoft Windows Defender Antivirus is the perfect solution.

Whatever you choose, I recommend that you download from a reputable source -- either the official website or an official download source such as Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Shady third-party sites are the perfect place to catch malware!