Windows 10 1903 clash: Old Intel storage drivers can block update

Windows 10 users trying to update to version 1903 might run into a "compatibility hold" if the system has certain versions of an Intel driver for its Rapid Storage Technology (RST).

Intel RST is designed to improve the performance of storage hardware, but Windows 10 machines installed with RST driver versions between 15.1.0.1002 and 15.5.2.1053 can't install Windows 10 version 1903.

Microsoft says in a support note that it and Intel discovered the compatibility problems. They're recommending users to update to version 15.9.6.1044, while users with versions 15.5.2.1054 or later shouldn't run into issues.

According to Microsoft, RST's inbox storage driver iastora.sys doesn't work on Widows 10 version 1903 "and causes stability problems on Windows".

Microsoft is recommending users check with their device manufacturers to see if they have an updated driver available or to download it directly from Intel.

While users can download the driver from Intel, the chip maker actually recommends users against this because some manufacturers customize its drivers.

"Intel recommends that end users utilize driver updates provided by their system manufacturer/provider or via Windows Update to eliminate the potential impact caused by loading non-customized drivers," Intel notes on the page for the most recent version, number 17.5.1.1021.

"System manufacturers regularly customize Intel generic drivers to meet the needs of their specific system design. In such cases, use of the Intel generic driver update is not recommended."