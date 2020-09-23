Windows 10 20H2: New build brings this bunch of bug fixes for October 2020 Update

Securing Windows 10 PCs: What to watch out for Watch Now

Microsoft has released the 20H2 build number 19042.541 to the Beta and Release Preview Channels for those Insiders who are on previews of what will become the Windows 10 October 2020 Update.

The new preview build follows last week's 20H2 preview release when Microsoft officially named this feature update the Windows 10 October 2020 Update.

Microsoft suggested that that preview, build 19042.508 (KB4571756), could be the final update before releasing 20H2 to mainstream users.

This new preview addresses the one known issue in build 19042.508, which stopped users launching Windows Subsystem for Linux.

"We have fixed the issue where WSL fails to start with an 'Element not found' error," said Brandon LeBlanc, a program manager for the Windows Insider Program.

Internet Explorer 11 now contains a notification, warning users about the end of Adobe Flash support in 2020. Enterprise customers still have options available to extend support and licensing beyond 2020.

There are several more issues that Microsoft has identified since last week and now fixed.

There was an issue that prevented the Language Bar from appearing when the user signs into a new session, even if it's configured properly.

There were also issues preventing users from reconnecting to a previously closed session and causing games that use spatial audio to stop working.

There's a long list of fixes for Windows 10 in the enterprise too, which hopefully makes 20H2 more appealing to roll out. For example, Windows 10 prevented users deleting stale user profiles when configuring a profile cleanup Group Policy object.

Users on Windows Hello for Business On-Premise deployments should now find that selecting 'I forgot my PIN' from Settings>Accounts>Sign-in options works.

There were issues affecting the Microsoft's System Centre Operations Manager's (SCOM) ability to monitor a customer's workload.

Microsoft has now allowed the DeviceHealthMonitoring Cloud Service Plan (CSP) to run on Windows 10 Business and Windows 10 Pro editions.

And it updated the configuration of Windows Hello Face recognition to work well with 940nm wavelength cameras.

Windows Mixed Reality head-mounted displays have been fixed to reduce distortions, and Microsoft has ensured that new Mixed Reality devices default to a 90Hz refresh rate.

There are also fixes for Hyper-V, network connection issues, the Microsoft Intune mobile device management software, Microsoft Internet Information Services, Active Directory, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) sessions, Credential Guard, and many more.