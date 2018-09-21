Windows 10 Mobile's last gasp? Wileyfox revives its dead Windows 10 phone

If you really, really want a phone running an OS that even Microsoft has abandoned, you can once again buy the Windows 10 Mobile Wileyfox Pro.

A spokesperson for the UK phone brand told Windows fan site, Windows Latest, that the recently discontinued Window 10 handheld "is actually now back in stock and being manufactured again due to popular demand".

The Wileyfox Pro now can be bought for £80 ($105), reduced from the less realistic asking price of £200 ($265).

Other than the pleasure of holding a rare Windows 10 phone with Microsoft's Live Tiles, owners will get a five-inch display handset with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, running on a Quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor.

The company's Wileyfox Pro page yesterday listed the Wileyfox Pro as available, but today says supplies have sold out. Presumably it will be back again soon though if, as claimed, it is being manufactured again due to popular demand.

While Microsoft has stopped developing new features for Windows 10 Mobile, handsets like the Wileyfox Pro will continue receiving Microsoft's cumulative updates -- that is, bug and security fixes -- until late 2019.

The revival of the Windows 10 phone follows Wileyfox entering administration in February.

As CNET reported at the time, the company's administrators said Wileyfox funds dried up after its Russian backer was restricted from lending money abroad by the Central Bank of Russia.

However, in March Wileyfox Group struck a licensing deal with fellow UK phone maker, STK, allowing it to sell Wileyfox phones and provide after-sales support.

Image: Wileyfox

Previous and related coverage

Windows 10 Surface Phone? Code hints at dual-screen device with 360-degree hinge

New Windows APIs show that Microsoft is preparing for dual-screen devices.

Windows 10 Mobile? No new features but a new phone: Wileyfox Pro is out December 4

At least the new $250 handset will be getting security updates from Microsoft.

Windows 10 Mobile: Microsoft just put the final nail in the coffin

Microsoft finally confirms that Windows Phone won't get more features or phones.

Windows 10 Mobile dead? These two new phones suggest it's not quite curtains

Pair of new Windows 10 Mobile phones emerge from TrekStor and Wileyfox.

Huawei developing own mobile OS in case it gets banned from using Android TechRepublic

Reports indicates that in-house OS development started in 2012, though many other companies have failed to create a third major mobile OS option.

RIP Windows Phone: Microsoft admits Windows 10 Mobile is dead CNET

The head of Microsoft's Windows division says there will be no more new features or hardware for Windows 10 Mobile.