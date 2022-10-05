Windows 11: Here comes a new wave of features

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In line with Microsoft's "continuous innovation" model for releasing new features for Windows 11 22H2, the company has started rolling out fresh features to Windows Insiders.

The new features, which have already been announced with general availability, are now rolling out to Windows Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389).

With continuous innovation, Microsoft delivers new features outside of its annual updates, including via monthly servicing updates and Microsoft Store updates. Notably, this is the first set of new features released under continuous innovation.

Microsoft also released Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.608 on September 30 as a preview update, marking its first servicing release for this version, which contained multiple bug fixes. This servicing release, around the third week of the month, lets users test compatibility with the next Patch Tuesday update, scheduled on November 8.

The new features being rolled out to Insiders in Release Preview include tabbed File Explorer, Suggested Actions, the taskbar overflow, and the new nearby sharing option for devices. These were all revealed during Windows 11 22H2 preview releases last year and again in the mainstream release, which began rolling out in phases on September 20.

As Windows Central notes, this first 'feature drop' will begin to roll out to general Windows 11 users in October and then reach most users after the November Patch Tuesday. Microsoft has penciled in the next feature drop for February or March 2023, according to its sources.

"We have an additional set of experiences coming in October for customers on Windows 11, version 22H2, as part of delivering continuous Windows innovation and value. We are beginning to roll out some of those new features to Windows Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389)," the Windows Insider Program Team said.

Microsoft notes the suggested actions feature is available for customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The new tabbed File Explorer lets users pin files, and provides suggestions based on the user's Microsoft 365 account.

Microsoft is not releasing the new features immediately to everyone as it monitors feedback.