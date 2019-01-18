Windows Phone users: Your reminder that support ends in December 2019

Just a reminder for those still using Windows Phones: Microsoft is ending its support of the Windows 10 Mobile platform on December 10, 2019. That's a little more than two years after Microsoft released Windows 10 Mobile 1709 in October 2017, which was its last version of the Windows Phone operating system.

End of support means no more free hotfixes or security updates, as Microsoft notes on its Lifecycle Support frequently asked questions (FAQ) page. This applies to all versions of Windows 10 Mobile, including Enterprise.



This Windows 10 Mobile end-of-support date has been known for at least a year. But in a support notice updated this week, Microsoft also revealed that it will continue supporting device backups for settings and some, unnamed apps until March 10, 2020. Some services, such as photo uploading and restoring a device from an existing backup "may continue to work for up to another 12 months from end of support," officials added. (Thanks to The Verge for highlighting the March 10 date.)



If you're looking for Microsoft's recommendation for what to do next, it's not wait for the never-likely-to-arrive Andromeda dual-screen pocketable device. Instead, Microsoft is recommending users go to Android or iOS.

In an interesting rationalization based on its corporate catchphrase, Microsoft says "With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device. Microsoft's mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices."



It's been the case for a while that Microsoft decided to quit the phone market, but now it's truly time to move on, Windows Phone holdouts.