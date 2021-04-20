Wix launches Spaces to give customers more mobile options

Wix has launched Spaces by Wix, a mobile app that will enable businesses to connect with customers and transact.

The Spaces app is designed to give business owners the ability to reach customers on the go. Wix, which delivered sales approaching $1 billion for fiscal 2020, is a website builder used by small businesses primarily.

As businesses were forced to go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wix was among the winners as 2020 sales surged 30%.

Spaces by Wix is the first native app dedicated to businesses built on the platform. Wix users can create a mobile app for their businesses and invite customers to book appointments, make purchases and consume content.

So far, more than 5 million customers have downloaded Spaces by Wix to engage with businesses. Spaces includes functionality from Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Events, Wix Pricing Plans and Wix Blogs. The app is available on Android and iOS and doesn't have additional costs for Wix platform.

As of Dec. 31, Wix had 5.5 million premium subscribers and 196.7 million registered users.

Here are a few screens.