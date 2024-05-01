Anthropic launches a free Claude iOS app and Team, its first enterprise plan

Anthropic's Claude iOS app. Anthropic

Anthropic, the startup behind the Claude family of large language models (LLMs), and OpenAI's main closed-source competitor, on Wednesday unveiled a free iOS app, and a Team plan that lets multiple people collaborate with the LLM's conversational interface.

Claude for iOS synchronizes your chat history across devices, and lets you upload pictures to Claude via your iPhone's camera.

The Team plan, meanwhile, comes with management and administration tools. Unlike the normal user Pro plan, the Team version provides full access to all three versions of the Claude 3 AI model (Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus), which provide varying trade-offs between speed and functionality. The Team plan also provides a bigger "context window" of 200,000 tokens.

Also: Anthropic's Claude 3 chatbot claims to outperform ChatGPT, Gemini

(An "AI model" is the part of an AI program that contains numerous neural net parameters and activation functions that are the key elements for how an AI program functions.)

Anthropic plans to add more collaboration features to the Team plan "in the coming weeks," including integration with third-party customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Also: GPT-4 Turbo reclaims the 'best AI model' crown from Anthropic's Claude 3

Anthropic co-founder and president Daniela Amodei said in prepared remarks that the app and the Team plan are part of a "new era" in which "AI is not just a tool but a trusted partner that works alongside every professional, unlocking unprecedented levels of productivity, innovation, and job satisfaction."

The Team plan costs $30 per user per month and requires signing up with at least five users.

Anthropic

Anthropic used the news to emphasize enterprise use cases for Claude. In a blog post, the company gave examples of how some marquee customers are using its LLM tools.

Pfizer, one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies, is using Claude to help find potential treatments for cancer and get breakthroughs to patients faster. Anthropic said Claude helps Pfizer gather relevant data and scientific content in a fraction of the time, and then uses that information to assess trends and generate and validate oncology targets, improving the probability of success.

Bridgewater leverages Claude to create an AI-enabled Investment Analyst Assistant that takes basic instructions, generates Python code, works through errors, outputs charts and tables, asks clarifying questions, and enables editing of code in place, supporting junior team members.