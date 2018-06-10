WWDC wrap-up, HTC U12 Plus, Always-on PCs (MobileTechRoundup show #436)

WWDC was held last week and while there were no hardware announcements, Kevin and I discussed software updates on MobileTechRoundup show #436.
- WWDC 2018 observations
- Matt's final verdict on the HTC U12+
- Here comes the BlackBerry Key2!
- Essential announces second Click accessory, a 3.5mm headphone adapter
- Moto Z3 Play announced
- Pixel 3 leaks abound
- Microsoft "always on PCs" aren't up to snuff yet...
- ...But the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 may help
- HP Chromebook X2 thoughts based on early reviews / benchmarks
- Project Fi and eSIM support coming to Chromebooks
- Android Messages support too!
Running time: 70 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 80MB)
