WWDC wrap-up, HTC U12 Plus, Always-on PCs (MobileTechRoundup show #436)

WWDC was held last week with some impressive updates to iOS, MacOS, and WatchOS. We also talked about phones from HTC, BlackBerry, Moto and a rumored Google phone.

WWDC was held last week and while there were no hardware announcements, Kevin and I discussed software updates on MobileTechRoundup show #436.

  • WWDC 2018 observations
  • Matt's final verdict on the HTC U12+
  • Here comes the BlackBerry Key2!
  • Essential announces second Click accessory, a 3.5mm headphone adapter
  • Moto Z3 Play announced
  • Pixel 3 leaks abound
  • Microsoft "always on PCs" aren't up to snuff yet...
  • ...But the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 may help
  • HP Chromebook X2 thoughts based on early reviews / benchmarks
  • Project Fi and eSIM support coming to Chromebooks
  • Android Messages support too!

Running time: 70 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 80MB)

