WWDC22: Apple announces opening keynote for its developer conference

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference runs June 6 through June 10. The opening keynote will take place on June 6 at 10 am PT, Apple announced on Tuesday. Following the opening keynote, Apple will hold the Platforms State of the Union where developers can learn more about the improvements coming to Apple's operating systems.

Apple is taking a hybrid approach to this year's event. Instead of inviting thousands of developers from around the world, as was the case pre-COVID, the company held a lottery. Developers who won the lottery have the option to travel to Apple's offices and attend the conference in person.

For those who aren't making the trip, you'll be able to tune in remotely, watching one of the over 150 sessions that will be posted starting June 7 on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app.

Apple usually includes some sort of hint in its event announcements, but this year, there's not a lot to go off of in the invite shown above. However, the title of the event "Swiftly approaching." that's included on the invite sent to members of the press definitely implies there will be updates to Apple's Swift programming tools.

What are you hoping to see Apple announce? What updates to iOS, iPadOS, TVOS, WatchOS or MacOS are you clamoring for? Or is there something hardware-related you're hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below.