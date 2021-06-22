Your Android phone 'might make a loud siren sound' this afternoon (if you are in the UK)

If you're in the UK today (June 22) this afternoon, and you have an Android phone, then brace yourself for the possibility that it "may make a loud siren-like sound."

Just what you need on a Tuesday afternoon.

Must read: The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Phones, mobile accessories, and more

The UK government has issued a warning to Android users to prepare for the "small chance" of an emergency alert being delivered to their smartphone between 1pm and 2pm.

The alert might cause the phone to make a siren sound -- don't panic! -- and will say the following:

"This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts"

Don't want this happening while you're driving or working or having a nap this afternoon? The UK government have thoughtfully posted instructions for Android users on how to opt out of emergency alerts.