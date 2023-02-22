Your Uber app is getting a new look, here's what you need to know

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Uber on Wednesday began rolling out its biggest design revamp in years, introducing a new homescreen, as well as personalized recommendations for users looking for a place to go or a way to travel.
Tapping the "where to?" button on the updated homescreen will show you your "Saved Places," as well as a list of personalized suggestions of places to go and ride types. The suggestions will be based on your preferences, past trips, and "most likely" destinations, Uber said.
Uber will also share recommendations for planning a trip and saving money, based on your Uber usage. For instance, if you use Uber Green often, you'll receive recommendations for more Uber Green rides as well as other options for zero-emissions rides. Riders who regularly reserve rides in advance might see other pre-planned options on the homescreen.
The new homescreen is also designed to let you book a ride or an Uber Eats delivery with fewer taps. There's a new "Services'' tab where you can find all the ride and delivery options available to you, as well as a new "Activity Hub" tab to track your past and upcoming rides and orders.
The new design emphasizes the range of services available via Uber, which lines up with its efforts to sell its membership program, Uber One. For a monthly fee, the program offers ridesharing and delivery perks.
Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber One's membership nearly doubled in 2022 and now has more than 12 million members.
Meanwhile, Uber should also be easier to use for iPhone owners.
The Uber app supports Dynamic Island, the iPhone 14 Pro's interactive notifications area. This will let users track the progress of their Uber ride while they are using other apps. The Uber app also now supports Live Activities on the iPhone, so iPhone users running iOS 16 or later can track the progress of a ride and receive updates on the Lock Screen.