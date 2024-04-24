3 ways the Reddit app just got easier for you to use on Android and iOS

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Many people use the Reddit app for information, entertainment, and community engagement. To improve those on-the-go user experiences, the app is getting some new features.

On Wednesday, Reddit announced updates to its Android and iOS apps that should remove friction points on the platform and optimize how users access information, via faster load times, more straightforward navigation, and more.

1. Instant comment loading

For starters, the Reddit app will now have instant comment loading, which, according to the company, means comments in the app will load faster than ever before. This should let you access the latest information as soon as the page loads.

To further improve interactions with comments when you click on the comment button within your Reddit feed, you will be brought to the top of the comment section, making it easier to get to the "heart of the discussion", as seen in the video below:

Reddit

2. New context bar

Reddit is also making it easier to peruse comments in the app without losing the context of the content. Now, when you click on the comments button on a post in the feed, the post will be accessible via a new context bar at the top of the page.

For example, in the video below, when the user clicks on the comment section of a video of a kitten that appeared in their feed, the video is still viewable at the top of the page via the new context bar:

Reddit

3. Better conversation navigation

Lastly, Reddit is promising consistent conversation navigation across different post types. You will now see "a unified media player, immersive transitions, and consistent gestures" across different post formats for a more seamless in-app experience, as seen below:

Reddit

Reddit is rolling out the updates to its Android and iOS apps today. These updates follow last month's addition of a new advertising format, in which ads look like posts shared by users.