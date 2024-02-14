Apply to jobs easier with AI Resume Builder, on sale for $30

Get this AI resume tool for 93% off now. StackSocial

Looking for a job takes a considerable amount of work and time. According to CNBC, it can take months of putting in hours and hours each day, which sounds like a job in itself. With AI changing the landscape in nearly everything, so why not let AI help you land the position of your dreams?

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for just $30, a savings of $438. This tool could also be a helpful gift for recent college grads or loved ones looking to switch careers.

This handy tool boasts a 2x faster, ATS-friendly resume builder to help you in your efforts. With an easy-to-use interface, thoughtful features, and a built-in AI engine, users can use a simple drag-and-drop to rearrange the look of their resumes easily. It also offers user-friendly toggles and enhanced design capabilities to ensure your resume looks highly professional, organized, and has sufficient space for all your information.

AI Resume Builder helps you make your resumes more your own to stand out from other applications with customizable resume sections, the ability to add links to social media such as LinkedIn and an online portfolio, and a spot for a profile image. It also supports Grammarly integration to ensure your resume is written well and error-free, as well as Markdown shortcut support.

With this lifetime subscription, you can create up to 10 resumes per month, making it simple to develop different resumes for different job openings. AI Resume Builder is available on mobile and desktop and also includes updates. However, this offer is only available to new users.

Say goodbye to the frustration of creating a resume and say hello to a powerful tool that empowers you to present your skills and experiences with confidence. Gift yourself or a loved one a lifetime subscription to the AI Resume Builder for $30.