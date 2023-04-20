'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Sometimes you just have to write everything down in a notebook. Notebooks hold all your important to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders.
If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. With them, you can record notes for cloud storage so you have access to your information even if you leave home without your notebook.
We've rounded up the top digital notebooks available today.
Also: The 4 best smart pens
Features: 9 color options | 42 pages | 7 different page styles
The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is our top pick thanks to its decent price range, ratings, and plenty of page styles and templates so there is something for everyone. The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it again and again.
In addition, you can save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud by tapping your pen on the icon at the bottom of the page to make them easy to find later.
I have gone hands-on with the Rocketbook Fusion, and it scratches that itch of satisfaction when hand-writing notes/to-do lists while also letting me check those lists via the app when I'm out and about.
Features: Dot grid pages| 176 pages | Elastic closure
If you appreciate the look and feel of Moleskine notebooks, then the company's Pen+ Smart Writing set could be the right smart notebook for you. The notebook features the signature dotted Moleskine page in a "paper tablet" format, so the pages are tucked in between a sturdy tablet-like design. Ncoded technology is embedded within each page, which enables the accompanying smart pen to recognize where it is within the notebook and to transfer all your freehand notes from page to screen in real-time.
You can upload or share your notes digitally through the Moleskine Notes app and share them to Google Drive or Evernote. In addition, you can use the pen to record audio that lines up with what you've written, creating a multimedia note-taking experience.
Features: 13 color options | 48 pages | Dot grid pages
For those looking for a much more budget-friendly smart notebook, Rocketbook's Mini notebook is a great alternative to its larger-sized notebooks and is tiny enough to carry in your pocket or purse. Like the Rocketbook Fusion notebook, this model comes with a Pilot Frixion Pen and a microfiber cloth to reuse the pages, although it comes with 48 dotted pages to fill up first. This mini version is also compatible with many popular cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, and others.
Features: 8GB internal storage | Stores about 100,000 pages | 1872 x 1404 resolution
Those diligent note-takers looking to really splurge on a smart reusable notebook should consider the reMarkable 2. This notebook is more of a large-screen tablet with a low-latency E-Ink writing experience that makes you feel like you're writing on paper rather than on a tablet screen. In addition, with reMarkable's cloud app called Connect, you get access to standout features like screen share, handwriting conversion, unlimited cloud storage, and more.
Read the review: reMarkable 2 E-Ink tablet review: Superb for on-screen writing, but key features are still missing
Features: 15.5 ounces | Medium or small sizes | Compatible with Mac, Chromebook, and Windows
This tablet and smart pen combo let you easily draw shapes, write formulas and equations, or sketch and draw. It connects via USB to your Mac or PC, and you can detail artwork on your computer screen or annotate something. This reusable smart notebook is specifically designed for students and teachers and even comes with a free three-month trial of EdTech software like the Kami App, Clip Studio Paint Pro, ExplainEverything, Pear Deck, and others. Also, it's included Wacom 2K Pen has 2048 pressure levels to give you that pen-to-paper feeling.
The best smart notebook is the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook. We made this pick based on its quality for the price, average rating, and standout features it offers, such as seven different page styles.
Smart Notebook
Price
Pages/Storage
Rocketbook Fusion
$20
42 pages
Moleskine Pen+ Smart Writing Set
$100
176 pages
Rocketbook Mini
$13
48 pages
reMarkable 2
$279
Stores about 100,000 pages
One by Wacom
$50
N/A
While any of these smart notebooks are great options, it ultimately comes down to what size notebook you want, what kind of notes you will take, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this smart notebook...
If you want...
Rocketbook Fusion
The best overall option.
Moleskine Pen+ Smart Writing Set
A stylish smart notebook from a classic brand.
Rocketbook Mini
A budget-friendly smart notebook that is compact.
reMarkable 2
A smart notebook packed with plenty of features that's worth the splurge.
One by Wacom
A smart notebook perfect for artistic students.
We chose these smart notebooks after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each smart notebook stand out, and the number of pages/storage each notebook has.
Smart notebooks digitize your handwritten notes so you can make them a PDF, share them with friends or colleagues, or always keep your ideas with you and properly organized. Smart notebooks usually work hand-in-hand with a smart pen, and most are sold together to work in tandem.
We chose the best smart notebooks based on pricing, styling preferences, and purposes. If you want a few more choices, here are alternatives: