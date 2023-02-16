'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The right headphones mean a better workout or a more productive study session. But the right headphones can also mean a better night's sleep.
Not all headphones are designed for sleeping, but those that are (or those that are comfortable enough to sleep in) allow you to fall asleep comfortably while listening to soothing sounds or your go-to sleeping playlist. With features like flat speakers and active noise-canceling (ANC) technology, sleeping headphones are a game-changer when you need a good night's sleep.
We've rounded up the best headphones for sleeping for all types of sleepers so you can tune out the noise around you at night.
Tech specs: Form factor: Over-ear | Battery: 13 hours | Fit: Adjustable ear hooks
If you want headphones made for sleeping, look no further than the Bedphones. These headphones were designed with side sleepers in mind, as the speakers are thin and covered in soft foam padding so you can lay flat against your ears while still listening to soothing sounds.
The adjustable memory wire ear hooks make these sleeping headphones fit all ears. While wireless, a cable connects the two drivers, and you can wear the cable in front or behind your neck and tighten the cable slider to ensure the headphones stay secure even on restless nights.
A 13-hour battery life and an inline microphone with a single-button remote are also impressive features.
Tech specs: Form factor: On-ear | Battery: 10 hours | Fit: Headband
A more budget-friendly option for sleeping headphones is this headband headphone design from Perytong. The headband is made of soft, breathable material (that's also machine washable) with detachable on-ear headphones for a comfortable fit for back and side sleepers.
The headband holds a decent charge at 10 hours and comes in more than 15 color options. These sleeping headphones could also work great for listening to music while running or zoning out while meditating.
Tech specs: Form factor: In-ear | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Fit: Earbuds
Not only are these earbuds from Anker small and comfortable enough to sleep in, but they also track your sleep while wearing them. These sleeping headphones track whether you were in deep or light sleep and the times you were awake so you can better understand how you sleep at night.
As far as their sound goes, these headphones for sleeping use noise masking, broadcasting a low-volume layer of audio to cover up ambient sounds. You can choose from 31 different pre-set sounds in the Soundcore app's Sleep Music Library, including audio that mimics your brain wave frequencies during periods of resting.
Tech specs: Form factor: In-ear | Battery: Up to 6 hours | Fit: Earbuds
If you're looking to cancel noise around you while sleeping, these Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds have some of the best ANC technology on the market, and they also happen to be comfortable to sleep in.
These noise-canceling earbuds offer three modes: no noise-canceling, quiet mode, and aware mode to switch between by the touch of a button on the earpiece.
Plus, their comfort is in their name: these earbuds have a winged design that is super comfortable and snug in your ear no matter your ear size, thanks to the different size options.
Tech specs: Form factor: Over-ear | Battery: 10+ hours | Fit: Eye mask
These sleeping headphones are part headphones and part sleep mask to block out light in your room, making them a perfect option for light sleepers. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask.
With these sleeping headphones, you'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes.
The best sleeping headphones are the Bedphones Wireless headphones since they are specifically made to sleep in and are comfortable to wear in bed, even for side sleepers.
It all depends on what you're looking for relative to the position(s) you sleep in, whether you want ANC, and what price point you're willing to spend.
Choose these headphones for sleeping...
If you want...
Bedphones Wireless
The best overall option.
Perytong Sleep Headphones
Budget-friendly headphones for sleeping.
Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10
Sleeping headphones that also track your sleep cycles.
Bose QuietComfort II
Headphones for sleeping with ANC.
Musicozy Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones
Sleeping headphones that double as an eye mask.
We selected these top sleeping headphones by doing extensive research into the product category. We looked at top-rated products across sites noting customer reviews (both the good and the bad) and comparing features like price and form factor type.
Yes, it is medically safe to fall asleep while wearing headphones. It is recommended to keep the volume below 85 dB. Also, over-ear or on-ear headphones are preferred over earbuds when considering long-term use since wax buildup and ear canal damage can potentially happen over time with earbud use.
Noise-canceling headphones like the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds are great for sleeping since they have built-in technology that virtually blocks out any noise in your bedroom, making it easier to fall asleep to silence.
However, noise-canceling headphones for sleeping are not the best option in the case of an emergency since you're essentially tuned out to the world.
Of course, you could always fall asleep using the headphones you already have -- they just might not be as comfortable or made for sleep as much as our top picks. So here are some other options we recommend.