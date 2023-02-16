/>
Drift off to a deep slumber with these sleeping headphones

Sleep better with music? The best headphones for sleeping allow you to listen to music comfortably with long battery lives and features like noise cancellation.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

The right headphones mean a better workout or a more productive study session. But the right headphones can also mean a better night's sleep.

ZDNET Recommends

Not all headphones are designed for sleeping, but those that are (or those that are comfortable enough to sleep in) allow you to fall asleep comfortably while listening to soothing sounds or your go-to sleeping playlist. With features like flat speakers and active noise-canceling (ANC) technology, sleeping headphones are a game-changer when you need a good night's sleep.

We've rounded up the best headphones for sleeping for all types of sleepers so you can tune out the noise around you at night.

Bedphones Wireless

Best headphones for sleeping overall
Blonde woman sleeping with headphones over her ears
Bedphones
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Long battery life
  • Comfortable for side sleepers
  • Cable slider and adjustable hooks ensure a secure fit all night
Cons
  • Expensive
More Details

Tech specs: Form factor: Over-ear | Battery: 13 hours | Fit: Adjustable ear hooks

If you want headphones made for sleeping, look no further than the Bedphones. These headphones were designed with side sleepers in mind, as the speakers are thin and covered in soft foam padding so you can lay flat against your ears while still listening to soothing sounds.

The adjustable memory wire ear hooks make these sleeping headphones fit all ears. While wireless, a cable connects the two drivers, and you can wear the cable in front or behind your neck and tighten the cable slider to ensure the headphones stay secure even on restless nights.

A 13-hour battery life and an inline microphone with a single-button remote are also impressive features. 

View now at Dubslabs

Perytong Sleep Headphones

Best budget headphones for sleeping
Woman smiling with her eyes closed laying down on a pillow wearing a headband
Amazon
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Comfortable to wear
Cons
  • No auto-off feature
  • Volume can be loud—even at the lowest setting
More Details

Tech specs: Form factor: On-ear | Battery: 10 hours | Fit: Headband

A more budget-friendly option for sleeping headphones is this headband headphone design from Perytong. The headband is made of soft, breathable material (that's also machine washable) with detachable on-ear headphones for a comfortable fit for back and side sleepers.

The headband holds a decent charge at 10 hours and comes in more than 15 color options. These sleeping headphones could also work great for listening to music while running or zoning out while meditating. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10 Earbuds

Best headphones for sleeping with sleep tracking
sleep a10 earbuds against bed
Christina Darby/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • In-ear alarm feature
  • Tracks your sleep when you wear them overnight
  • Choose from pre-set sleep sounds
Cons
  • Small size might get lost in bed when tossing and turning
  • Not the most comfortable for side sleepers
More Details

Tech specs: Form factor: In-ear | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Fit: Earbuds

Not only are these earbuds from Anker small and comfortable enough to sleep in, but they also track your sleep while wearing them. These sleeping headphones track whether you were in deep or light sleep and the times you were awake so you can better understand how you sleep at night.

As far as their sound goes, these headphones for sleeping use noise masking, broadcasting a low-volume layer of audio to cover up ambient sounds. You can choose from 31 different pre-set sounds in the Soundcore app's Sleep Music Library, including audio that mimics your brain wave frequencies during periods of resting.

Read the review: Do sleeping earbuds actually work? I tested the latest pair on the market

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Us.soundcore

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds

Best headphones for sleeping with ANC
putting the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds in the charging case
Christina Darby/ ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Best ANC technology on the market
  • Comfortable and snug fit
  • Easy-to-use touchpad with gesture controls
Cons
  • Battery life isn't the best
  • High price tag
More Details

Tech specs: Form factor: In-ear | Battery: Up to 6 hours | Fit: Earbuds

If you're looking to cancel noise around you while sleeping, these Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds have some of the best ANC technology on the market, and they also happen to be comfortable to sleep in.

These noise-canceling earbuds offer three modes: no noise-canceling, quiet mode, and aware mode to switch between by the touch of a button on the earpiece.

Read the review: Step aside, AirPods. There's a new ANC champion in town

Plus, their comfort is in their name: these earbuds have a winged design that is super comfortable and snug in your ear no matter your ear size, thanks to the different size options. 

View now at AmazonView now at BoseView now at Best Buy

Musicozy Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones

Best sleep mask headphones for sleeping
Person laying on a pillow wearing a black sleep mask over their eyes
Amazon
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • 2-in-1 mask/headphone design
  • Plenty of color options
Cons
  • Loud voice narration for incoming calls
  • Some sizing and comfort issues
More Details

Tech specs: Form factor: Over-ear | Battery: 10+ hours | Fit: Eye mask

These sleeping headphones are part headphones and part sleep mask to block out light in your room, making them a perfect option for light sleepers. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask.

With these sleeping headphones, you'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What are the best headphones for sleeping?

The best sleeping headphones are the Bedphones Wireless headphones since they are specifically made to sleep in and are comfortable to wear in bed, even for side sleepers.

Sleeping headphones

Price

Battery

Form factor

Bedphones Wireless    

$149

13 hours

Over-ear

Perytong Sleep Headphones

$20

10 hours

On-ear

Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10

$130

Up to 10 hours

In-ear

Bose QuietComfort II

$249

6 hours

In-ear

Musicozy Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones 

$17

10+ hours

Over-ear

Which sleeping headphones are right for you?

It all depends on what you're looking for relative to the position(s) you sleep in, whether you want ANC, and what price point you're willing to spend.

Choose these headphones for sleeping...

If you want...

Bedphones Wireless

The best overall option. 

Perytong Sleep Headphones

Budget-friendly headphones for sleeping.

Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10

Sleeping headphones that also track your sleep cycles.

Bose QuietComfort II

Headphones for sleeping with ANC.

Musicozy Wireless Sleep Mask Headphones 

Sleeping headphones that double as an eye mask.

How did we choose these headphones for sleeping?

We selected these top sleeping headphones by doing extensive research into the product category. We looked at top-rated products across sites noting customer reviews (both the good and the bad) and comparing features like price and form factor type. 

Is it OK to sleep with headphones on?

Yes, it is medically safe to fall asleep while wearing headphones. It is recommended to keep the volume below 85 dB. Also, over-ear or on-ear headphones are preferred over earbuds when considering long-term use since wax buildup and ear canal damage can potentially happen over time with earbud use.

Are noise-canceling headphones good for sleeping?

Noise-canceling headphones like the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds are great for sleeping since they have built-in technology that virtually blocks out any noise in your bedroom, making it easier to fall asleep to silence.

However, noise-canceling headphones for sleeping are not the best option in the case of an emergency since you're essentially tuned out to the world. 

Are there alternative headphones for sleeping worth considering?

Of course, you could always fall asleep using the headphones you already have -- they just might not be as comfortable or made for sleep as much as our top picks. So here are some other options we recommend. 

