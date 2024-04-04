Is Temu legit? Everything to know before you place your first order

All e-commerce apps collect data when you create an account and visit the app's home page. This data can range from your precise physical location, address, and device ID, and onto your search history, payment information, and contacts.

Some apps use this data to track you across apps and websites, to understand performance, and to target you with ads.

Some of this data is linked to your identity, and some isn't -- the connection depends on the app you're using. In recent years, people have been increasingly concerned about how their data is being stored, and are wary specifically of data storage by Chinese-based apps.

According to Temu's privacy policy, the company does not "sell" your data -- for money, at least. But Temu does share your information with shipping affiliates, marketing providers, and consumer research companies, which in turn, makes Temu money.

Temu also "shares" your data with third-party advertising, marketing, and analytics companies to target you with ads. Temu acknowledges in its privacy policy that this transfer of data can be considered "selling" your data under applicable laws.

Although concerns about sharing your data with Temu might be valid, it's important to remember that apps can and do collect and store your data with few limits, as US citizens' user data is not federally protected under a singular law. As a result, data collection remains unregulated in most states.

Because American user data remains federally unregulated, Temu might access your credit history, Walmart might collect your biometric information (fingerprints, face geometry, and retina imagery), and Amazon might collect your voice recordings when you speak to Alexa.

As Americans' user data is not wholly protected, it's up to the individual to decide how much of their data they want to relinquish -- and which platforms they want to give it to.

Remember, when you sign up for an account for any platform, you are agreeing to the company's privacy policy. So, Temu is not "stealing" your data if you willingly sign up and purchase items.

Bottom line: if you don't consent to this kind of data collection, stay away from Temu.