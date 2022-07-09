Best online colleges in California

California has the United States' largest economy and a booming job market. The state is home to some of the biggest tech companies, much of the entertainment industry — and online colleges to prepare you for them.
California's fastest-growing industries include talent agents and business managers, information security analysts, and data scientists. You can prepare yourself for one of these positions by earning your degree in business management, computer engineering, or another tech-related field.
With so many online colleges in California to choose from, we ranked our top picks to help you take the next step toward your new career.
College
College stats
How much?
California State University, East Bay
Hayward, CA
Per semester
Application fee: $70
La Mirada, CA
Per credit hour
Application fee: $45
Los Alamitos, CA
Per credit hour
Application fee: Free
Loma Linda, CA
Per credit hour: Varies by program; some paid per year
Application fee: $60
Irvine, CA
Per semester, undergraduate: $19,665
Per unit, graduate: $555-$1,015
Application fee: $50
Using ZDNet's ranking methodology, we found our top picks for online colleges in California. Our formula uses federally-reported data sets and schools cannot pay for placement on our lists. Our inclusion and ranking criteria include the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. California State University, East Bay
Hayward, California
About the school: California State University, East Bay is one of 23 campuses of California State University. The school offers a flexible learning format to fit your schedule.
Accreditation: California State University, East Bay is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
2. Biola University
La Mirada, California
About the school: Biola University's Christian faith-based online programs allow you to work at your own pace and complete a degree in as little as 24 months.
Accreditation: Biola University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
3. Touro University Worldwide
Los Alamitos, California
About the school: Touro University Worldwide offers 20 online programs and does not require entrance fees or exams to apply. This Jewish-sponsored institution is dedicated to "social justice, intellectual pursuit and philanthropic duty."
Accreditation: Touro University Worldwide is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
4. Loma Linda University
Loma Linda, California
About the school: Loma Linda is a Seventh-day Adventist university that boasts 19 online undergraduate and graduate degrees. All undergraduate degrees are degree-completion programs requiring transfer credits.
Accreditation: Loma Linda University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
5. Concordia University Irvine
Irvine, California
About the school: Concordia University Irvine is a Lutheran-affiliated university offering 20 undergraduate majors and 50 specializations. That includes a computer science degree and minor.
Accreditation: Concordia University Irvine is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
6. University of Massachusetts Global
Irvine, California
About the school: The University of Massachusetts Global offers over 31 bachelor's and 20 master's degree programs. Students take flexible eight-week courses.
Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Global is accredited by the WSCUC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
7. Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California
About the school: Mount Saint Mary's University is a Catholic women's college. The school offers five accelerated undergraduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, accounting, communications, and human services.
Accreditation: Mount Saint Mary's University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
8. California Baptist University
Riverside, California
About the school: California Baptist University is a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated institution. The university offers 28 undergraduate programs and requires no application fees.
Accreditation: California Baptist University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
9. Simpson University
Redding, California
About the school: Simpson University, which belongs to the Christian and Missionary Alliance, offers unique programs like a computer science degree with a focus on graphic art and interactive media.
Accreditation: Simpson University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
10. Golden Gate University
San Francisco, California
About the school: Golden Gate University offers many online bachelor's programs like finance degrees and project management degrees. Undergraduate degrees require transfer credit and are designed for working adults.
Accreditation: Golden Gate University is accredited by Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
These top online colleges in California, several of which have high acceptance rates, make earning your degree closer than you think. After choosing your school, make sure you complete the FAFSA.