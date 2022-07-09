Matt Henry Gunther/The Image Bank/Getty Images

California has the United States' largest economy and a booming job market. The state is home to some of the biggest tech companies, much of the entertainment industry — and online colleges to prepare you for them.

California's fastest-growing industries include talent agents and business managers, information security analysts, and data scientists. You can prepare yourself for one of these positions by earning your degree in business management, computer engineering, or another tech-related field.

With so many online colleges in California to choose from, we ranked our top picks to help you take the next step toward your new career.

Top 5 online schools in California: Quick facts

College College stats How much? California State University, East Bay Hayward, CA Acceptance rate: 73%

Graduation rate: 66%

Founded in 1961 Per semester

Undergraduate: $2,871

Graduate: $3,588 Application fee: $70 Biola University La Mirada, CA Acceptance rate: 64%

Graduation rate: 70%

Does not require residency in California Per credit hour Undergraduate: $565-$1,849

$565-$1,849 Graduate: $565-$1,232 Application fee: $45 Touro University Worldwide Los Alamitos, CA Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 53%

Offers military tuition assistance Per credit hour Undergraduate: $400

$400 Graduate: $500-$700 Application fee: Free Loma Linda University Loma Linda, CA Acceptance rate: Not available

Graduation rate: 89%

Bachelor's degrees are degree-completion programs Per credit hour: Varies by program; some paid per year Application fee: $60 Concordia University Irvine Irvine, CA Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 66%

Graduation only requires a minimum 1-year residence as a student Per semester, undergraduate: $19,665 Per unit, graduate: $555-$1,015 Application fee: $50

The 10 best online colleges in California

Using ZDNet's ranking methodology, we found our top picks for online colleges in California. Our formula uses federally-reported data sets and schools cannot pay for placement on our lists. Our inclusion and ranking criteria include the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. California State University, East Bay

Hayward, California

About the school: California State University, East Bay is one of 23 campuses of California State University. The school offers a flexible learning format to fit your schedule.

Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $13,298

$13,298 Student body population: 13,041

13,041 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 29

29 Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 800-1020

800-1020 Minimum GPA: 3.19

3.19 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: California State University, East Bay is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

2. Biola University

La Mirada, California

About the school: Biola University's Christian faith-based online programs allow you to work at your own pace and complete a degree in as little as 24 months.

Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Avg. annual net price: $33,269

$33,269 Student body population: 3,683

3,683 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 16

16 Number of master's degree programs: 26

26 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1070-1290

1070-1290 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Biola University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

3. Touro University Worldwide

Los Alamitos, California

About the school: Touro University Worldwide offers 20 online programs and does not require entrance fees or exams to apply. This Jewish-sponsored institution is dedicated to "social justice, intellectual pursuit and philanthropic duty."

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $17,031

$17,031 Student body population: 494

494 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Touro University Worldwide is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

4. Loma Linda University

Loma Linda, California

About the school: Loma Linda is a Seventh-day Adventist university that boasts 19 online undergraduate and graduate degrees. All undergraduate degrees are degree-completion programs requiring transfer credits.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 89%

89% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Student body population: 4,514

4,514 Student-to-teacher ratio: 3:1

3:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: Six

Six Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Loma Linda University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

5. Concordia University Irvine

Irvine, California

About the school: Concordia University Irvine is a Lutheran-affiliated university offering 20 undergraduate majors and 50 specializations. That includes a computer science degree and minor.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $27,201

$27,201 Student body population: 1,703

1,703 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 26

26 Number of master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1210

1020-1210 Minimum GPA: 3.54

3.54 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Concordia University Irvine is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

6. University of Massachusetts Global

Irvine, California

About the school: The University of Massachusetts Global offers over 31 bachelor's and 20 master's degree programs. Students take flexible eight-week courses.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $26,346

$26,346 Student body population: 10,986

10,986 Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 31

31 Number of master's degree programs: 20

20 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Global is accredited by the WSCUC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

7. Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

About the school: Mount Saint Mary's University is a Catholic women's college. The school offers five accelerated undergraduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, accounting, communications, and human services.

Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $30,938

$30,938 Student body population: 2,745

2,745 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 30

30 Number of master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 900-1,110

900-1,110 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Mount Saint Mary's University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

8. California Baptist University

Riverside, California

About the school: California Baptist University is a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated institution. The university offers 28 undergraduate programs and requires no application fees.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $26,719

$26,719 Student body population: 8,093

8,093 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 28

28 Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 960-1150

960-1150 Minimum GPA: 3.6

3.6 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: California Baptist University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

9. Simpson University

Redding, California

About the school: Simpson University, which belongs to the Christian and Missionary Alliance, offers unique programs like a computer science degree with a focus on graphic art and interactive media.

Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Avg. annual net price: $24,482

$24,482 Student body population: 696

696 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: 18

18 Number of master's degree programs: 4

4 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 960-1185

960-1185 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Simpson University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

10. Golden Gate University

San Francisco, California

About the school: Golden Gate University offers many online bachelor's programs like finance degrees and project management degrees. Undergraduate degrees require transfer credit and are designed for working adults.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Student body population: 2,472

2,472 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor's degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Golden Gate University is accredited by Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

In conclusion

These top online colleges in California, several of which have high acceptance rates, make earning your degree closer than you think. After choosing your school, make sure you complete the FAFSA.