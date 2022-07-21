Best online colleges in Kentucky 2022

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Are you a Kentucky resident or an out-of-state student looking for a deal? If you're shopping for online education, consider earning your online degree from a school based in Kentucky.

Online colleges in Kentucky offer affordable tuition and a connection with the state's strong job outlook for logistics, manufacturing, and engineering-related professions. The Bluegrass State offers varied options for affordable, flexible distance learning that cater to working learners.

Read on to explore our ranking of the top online colleges in Kentucky and how they can help kickstart your career.

Top 5 online schools in Kentucky: Quick facts

College School stats University of Louisville Louisville, KY Acceptance rate: 65% Graduation rate: 54% Online bachelor's in political science Online master's in health education professions University of the Cumberlands Williamsburg, KY Acceptance rate: 81% Graduation rate: 60% Online master's in education administration Online master's in medical science Northern Kentucky University Highland Heights, KY Acceptance rate: 87% Graduation rate: 47% Urban campus close to the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area Online bachelor of business administration in global supply chain management Asbury University Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 62% Accelerated, eight-week online courses Online bachelor's in instructional design for health professions Western Kentucky University Acceptance rate: 98% Graduation rate: 47% Online tutoring, writing assistance, and mentorship Online master's in child and family studies

The best online colleges in Kentucky

Before perusing our rankings, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDnet's ranking methodology. Our inclusion and ranking criteria include the number of available online bachelor's and master's degrees programs for each school. Many of these schools also offer online doctoral degrees and graduate certificates.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky

About the school: Established in 1798, University of Louisville is one of the nation's oldest universities west of Allegheny Mountains. One of the school's newest online degrees is its online master's in health professions education.

Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $16,828

$16,828 Student body population: 22,211

22,211 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1270

1050-1270 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Louisville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of the Cumberlands

Williamsburg, Kentucky

About the school: A private, Christian university, University of the Cumberlands was founded in 1888 by Baptist ministers. UC's online master's degrees include majors in medical science, leadership, and information technology.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Avg. annual net price: $13,476

$13,476 Student body population: 19,110

19,110 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 930-1140

930-1140 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of the Cumberlands is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Northern Kentucky University

Highland Heights, Kentucky

About the school: An urban campus a stone's throw from the Ohio-Kentucky border, Northern Kentucky University was established in 1968. The school's online degrees include a BBA in global supply chain management.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: 9,412

9,412 Student body population: 16,211

16,211 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 16

16 Number of master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 960-1190

960-1190 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Northern Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Asbury University

Wilmore, Kentucky

About the school: A private Christian university, Asbury University has no denominational affiliation. Online courses at Asbury follow an eight-week, accelerated format.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $22,376

$22,376 Student body population: 1,741

1,741 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1080-1320

1080-1320 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Asbury University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Western Kentucky University

Bowling Green, Kentucky

About the school: A public university founded in 1906, Western Kentucky University operates satellite campuses in Glasgow, Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, and Owensboro. All online students have access to free online tutoring, writing assistance, and mentorship through the school.

Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $12,522

$12,522 Student body population: 17,517

17,517 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 980-1180

980-1180 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Western Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Midway University

Midway, Kentucky

About the school: Midway University is a private Disciples of Christ-affiliated university that features small class sizes and affordable tuition. The school offers all of its online courses in an eighth-week, accelerated format that caters to working learners.

Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $24,164

$24,164 Student body population: 1,381

1,381 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 16

16 Number of master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 990-1270

990-1270 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Midway University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Eastern Kentucky University

Richmond, Kentucky

About the school: A public university with campuses in Richmond, Corbin, Hazard, Lancaster, and Manchester, Eastern Kentucky University also offers distance education programs. Online degrees at EKU include its online bachelor's in paralegal studies.

Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $13,763

$13,763 Student body population: 14,465

14,465 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1170

950-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Eastern Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Morehead State University

Morehead, Kentucky

About the school: Morehead State University was founded in 1887 as Morehead Normal School. Online majors in MSU's catalog include its bachelor's in management, master's in engineering and technology management, and master's in wellness promotion.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $12,096

$12,096 Student body population: 9,304

9,304 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Morehead State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Campbellsville University

Campbellsville, Kentucky

About the school: A Baptist university, Campbellsville University was established in 1906. The school offers a unique online master's in school improvement.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 30%

30% Avg. annual net price: $19,819

$19,819 Student body population: 12,771

12,771 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 13

13 Number of master's degree programs: 43

43 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Kentucky Wesleyan College

Owensboro, Kentucky

About the school: A private Methodist college founded in 1858, Kentucky Wesleyan College boasts small class sizes and a strong liberal arts focus. The school's seven-week course format allows online learners to earn their degrees at an accelerated pace.

Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $27,750

$27,750 Student body population: 887

887 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of master's degree programs: None

None Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 910-1090

910-1090 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Kentucky Wesleyan College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

Attending online college in Kentucky doesn't just cost less than the national average. These degrees may lead to a career in manufacturing, logistics, or the automotive industry — the big hitters in Kentucky's job market.

Check out our guide on navigating the cost of online college for further help in your journey towards earning an online degree. Good luck.