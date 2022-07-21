Best online colleges in Kentucky 2022

Are you a Kentucky resident or an out-of-state student looking for a deal? If you're shopping for online education, consider earning your online degree from a school based in Kentucky.
Online colleges in Kentucky offer affordable tuition and a connection with the state's strong job outlook for logistics, manufacturing, and engineering-related professions. The Bluegrass State offers varied options for affordable, flexible distance learning that cater to working learners.
Read on to explore our ranking of the top online colleges in Kentucky and how they can help kickstart your career.
College
School stats
Louisville, KY
Acceptance rate: 65%
Graduation rate: 54%
Online bachelor's in political science
Online master's in health education professions
Williamsburg, KY
Acceptance rate: 81%
Graduation rate: 60%
Online master's in education administration
Online master's in medical science
Highland Heights, KY
Acceptance rate: 87%
Graduation rate: 47%
Urban campus close to the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area
Online bachelor of business administration in global supply chain management
Acceptance rate: 75%
Graduation rate: 62%
Accelerated, eight-week online courses
Online bachelor's in instructional design for health professions
Acceptance rate: 98%
Graduation rate: 47%
Online tutoring, writing assistance, and mentorship
Online master's in child and family studies
Before perusing our rankings, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDnet's ranking methodology. Our inclusion and ranking criteria include the number of available online bachelor's and master's degrees programs for each school. Many of these schools also offer online doctoral degrees and graduate certificates.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
Louisville, Kentucky
About the school: Established in 1798, University of Louisville is one of the nation's oldest universities west of Allegheny Mountains. One of the school's newest online degrees is its online master's in health professions education.
Accreditation: University of Louisville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Williamsburg, Kentucky
About the school: A private, Christian university, University of the Cumberlands was founded in 1888 by Baptist ministers. UC's online master's degrees include majors in medical science, leadership, and information technology.
Accreditation: University of the Cumberlands is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Highland Heights, Kentucky
About the school: An urban campus a stone's throw from the Ohio-Kentucky border, Northern Kentucky University was established in 1968. The school's online degrees include a BBA in global supply chain management.
Accreditation: Northern Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Wilmore, Kentucky
About the school: A private Christian university, Asbury University has no denominational affiliation. Online courses at Asbury follow an eight-week, accelerated format.
Accreditation: Asbury University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Bowling Green, Kentucky
About the school: A public university founded in 1906, Western Kentucky University operates satellite campuses in Glasgow, Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, and Owensboro. All online students have access to free online tutoring, writing assistance, and mentorship through the school.
Accreditation: Western Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Midway, Kentucky
About the school: Midway University is a private Disciples of Christ-affiliated university that features small class sizes and affordable tuition. The school offers all of its online courses in an eighth-week, accelerated format that caters to working learners.
Accreditation: Midway University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Richmond, Kentucky
About the school: A public university with campuses in Richmond, Corbin, Hazard, Lancaster, and Manchester, Eastern Kentucky University also offers distance education programs. Online degrees at EKU include its online bachelor's in paralegal studies.
Accreditation: Eastern Kentucky University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Morehead, Kentucky
About the school: Morehead State University was founded in 1887 as Morehead Normal School. Online majors in MSU's catalog include its bachelor's in management, master's in engineering and technology management, and master's in wellness promotion.
Accreditation: Morehead State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Campbellsville, Kentucky
About the school: A Baptist university, Campbellsville University was established in 1906. The school offers a unique online master's in school improvement.
Accreditation: Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Owensboro, Kentucky
About the school: A private Methodist college founded in 1858, Kentucky Wesleyan College boasts small class sizes and a strong liberal arts focus. The school's seven-week course format allows online learners to earn their degrees at an accelerated pace.
Accreditation: Kentucky Wesleyan College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Attending online college in Kentucky doesn't just cost less than the national average. These degrees may lead to a career in manufacturing, logistics, or the automotive industry — the big hitters in Kentucky's job market.
Check out our guide on navigating the cost of online college for further help in your journey towards earning an online degree. Good luck.