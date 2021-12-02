Best online certificate in human resources 2021: Top picks

A human resources certificate prepares individuals to work in an HR department — a crucial part of any successful company.

HR representatives work closely with all employees, ensuring appropriate compensation and support. For example, an HR specialist may hire new employees, train them, and complete regular performance updates to ensure they excel in the position.



Human resources specialists continue to grow in popularity. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 10% increase in jobs between 2020 and 2030, adding over 70,000 jobs across the nation.

HR professionals enjoy a diverse career that combines law, finances, leadership, accounting, and training. Specific roles include HR assistant, compensation analyst, HR recruiter, HR manager, and VP human resources. Explore the top online human resources certificate degree programs below to jumpstart an HR career.

The best online human resources certificates

After analyzing federally-reported datasets using our ranking algorithm, we have compiled a list of top online human resources certificate programs. To learn more about how we rank these programs, see ZDNet's ranking methodology.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Georgia Northwestern Technical College Rome, Georgia About the program: The human resource management specialist certificate at GNTC requires 18 credits in classes like performance management, organizational behavior, and business regulation. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 34%

34% Net annual price: $2,148

$2,148 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid Accreditation: Georgia Northwestern Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Southeastern Technical College Vidalia, Georgia About the program: The human resource management specialist technical certificate of credit prepares students to become HR leaders. The 18 credits cover five core occupational courses and one guided elective. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Net annual price: $2,556

$2,556 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Southeastern Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia About the program: UVA offers a graduate leadership in human resources management certificate, preparing individuals for top HR management positions. The courses include organizational change and strategic compensation. Acceptance rate: 24%

24% Graduation rate: 94%

94% Net annual price: $20,397

$20,397 SAT range: 1340-1520

1340-1520 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous or synchronous Accreditation: University of Virginia is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Indianapolis, Indiana About the program: The 18-credit IUPUI undergraduate certificate in human resource management covers practical information about HR while preparing students for the PHR and SHRM-CP exams. Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Net annual price: $11,285

$11,285 SAT range: 1000-1200

1000-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. West Georgia Technical College LaGrange, Georgia About the program: Students must complete at least 18 credits to earn WGTC's human resource management specialist certificate. Courses include management and occupational electives. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 27%

27% Net annual price: $1,665

$1,665 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: West Georgia Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Ferris State University Big Rapids, Michigan About the program: The human resource management certificate at FSU includes 12 credits: Core courses in employment law and HR management, plus two electives. Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Net annual price: $12,889

$12,889 SAT range: 930-1170

930-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.35

2.35 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person Accreditation: Ferris State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Pima Community College Tucson, Arizona About the program: Pima's human resources certificate lasts two semesters and covers 19 credits. Coursework prepares individuals for recruitment, training, and creating compensation plans. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 14%

14% Net annual price: $3,583

$3,583 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Pima Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Northwest Technical College Bemidji, Minnesota About the program: The human resources certificate at NTC includes 18 credits preparing students to handle ethical, legal, and management issues in the workplace. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Net annual price: $11,783

$11,783 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid Accreditation: Northwest Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Western Iowa Tech Community College Sioux City, Iowa About the program: WITCC's human resources diploma prepares students to handle work relations, business law, and diversity in the workplace. Completers can apply the 24 credits to an associate degree. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Net annual price: $7,201

$7,201 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Western Iowa Tech Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Saint Paul College St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: SPC's 24-credit human resources certificate lasts two semesters. Students develop recruitment, labor relations, and management skills. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 26%

26% Net annual price: $11,613

$11,613 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid; in-person Accreditation: Saint Paul College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's undergraduate human resource management certificate program includes 16 credit hours and culminates in a project-based capstone course. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Net annual price: $33,561

$33,561 SAT range: 1110-1320

1110-1320 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three; rolling transfers

Three; rolling transfers Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

12. Joliet Junior College Joliet, Illinois About the program: JJC offers two human resources management certificate programs: a 30-credit certificate of achievement an 18-credit certificate of completion. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 20%

20% Net annual price: $4,693

$4,693 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid Accreditation: Joliet Junior College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

13. Wake Technical Community College Raleigh, North Carolina About the program: Wake Tech offers an aPHR certification preparatory course or a PHR and SPHR prep class. Each prepares students for the aforementioned human resource certification exams. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 24%

24% Net annual price: $6,876

$6,876 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and synchronous Accreditation: Wake Technical Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

14. Inver Hills Community College Grove Heights, Minnesota About the program: IHCC's human resource management certificate covers core business courses and prepares students for the aPHR exam. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 25%

25% Net annual price: $11,486

$11,486 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Inver Hills Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

15. DeSales University Center Valley, Pennsylvania About the program: DeSales offers a human resource management certificate comprising two HR classes, three management courses, and one elective. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Net annual price: $28,309

$28,309 SAT range: 1030-1260

1030-1260 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous or synchronous Accreditation: DeSales University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

16. Dickinson State University Dickinson, North Dakota About the program: The human resource management certificate at DSU includes a minimum of 16 credits and a final internship that counts as 1-12 credits. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Net annual price: $10,855

$10,855 SAT range: 990-1150

990-1150 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person Accreditation: Dickinson State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

17. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU's certification in human resource management lasts six months and includes 18 credits aligned with Society for Human Resource Management standards. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Net annual price: $41,095

$41,095 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

18. Grand View University Des Moines, Iowa About the program: The human resource management certificate at GV prioritizes practical knowledge while developing management, training, and organizational behavior skills. Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Net annual price: $19,826

$19,826 SAT range: 920-1120

920-1120 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person Accreditation: Grand View University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

19. Great Basin College Elko, Nevada About the program: GBC offers a two-semester certificate of achievement in human resources. The 30.5 credits include four general education classes, four core courses, and two electives. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 12%

12% Net annual price: $7,437

$7,437 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Great Basin College is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

20. Holyoke Community College Holyoke, Massachusetts About the program: HCC's human resource management certificate includes 10 courses totaling 24 credits. The classes offer a comprehensive look at HR management, covering psychology, law, and business. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 25%

25% Net annual price: $7,718

$7,718 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Holyoke Community College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

21. Edison State Community College Piqua, Ohio About the program: The human resource management certificate from Edison State covers 11 diverse courses in computer concepts, communications, environmental safety, labor relations, and employee development. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 40%

40% Net annual price: $8,740

$8,740 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online or hybrid; asynchronous or synchronous Accreditation: Edison State Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

22. Lehigh Carbon Community College Schnecksville, Pennsylvania About the program: LCCC offers a human resource management certificate focused on business courses. The 30 credits cover business law, accounting, compensation management, and recruiting. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 17%

17% Net annual price: $7,117

$7,117 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid Accreditation: Lehigh Carbon Community College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

23. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: TESU's undergraduate certificate in human resources management includes 18 credits covering organizational theory, industrial psychology, and change management. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Net annual price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

24. Montana State University Billings Billings, Montana About the program: MSU Billings offers a two-semester online human resource management certificate of applied science via City College. The 32 credit hours include accounting, payroll, and employment strategy classes. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 33%

33% Net annual price: $13,844

$13,844 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required for non-degree-seekers

Not required for non-degree-seekers Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Montana State University Billings is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

25. Colorado Christian University Lakewood, Colorado About the program: CCU's online human resource management certificate program takes a faith-based approach. The required 12 credit hours include organizational behavior and human resource administration classes. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 38%

38% Net annual price: $25,268

$25,268 SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Colorado Christian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online human resources certificate program

Human resources certificate programs generally cover various courses, including labor relations, accounting, compensation strategies, business law, occupational health, and employee training. These programs include practical assignments, often incorporating a capstone project or internship. Students may also choose electives to tailor the program to their specific HR goals.

Students typically take 12-30 credits and graduate in a year or less.

Some programs prepare students for human resources certification exams like the PHR, aPHR, SPHR, and SHRM-CP. Some universities also transfer credits earned in the certificate program to an associate or bachelor's program should students wish to pursue a degree.

As online courses, the above programs require significant self-motivation and organizational skills to meet deadlines and comply with distance learning expectations. Most programs incorporate flexible schedules so students can study while working.

Human resources courses

Each human resource certificate program includes unique courses, ranging from business classes to computing skills. Yet, most programs include similar core classes, such as the following courses.

Human resources management

As a core course in most HR certificate programs, this class covers planning and development processes. Students learn to partner with employees and managers and handle diversity, conflicts, and various workplace dynamics.

Compensation and benefits

This course prepares students to develop and manage employee financial packages. Most classes cover benefit packages, total employee rewards programs, and compensation strategies.

Legal Environment

Most HR certificate courses include at least one class about business law or the legal environment, covering topics like bankruptcy, intellectual property, dispute resolution, ethics, and consumer protection.

Employee Training and Development

This core HR course prepares students to design and implement an employee training plan. Coursework includes creating career plans, training philosophy, and analyzing company needs.

In conclusion

If you're interested in HR positions like a human resources manager, generalist, or recruiter, you can develop the necessary skills for entry-level roles with an online certificate. Most programs require 12-30 credits, ensuring students can graduate from the program in about a year — much faster than earning a degree.

By choosing any of the online human resources certificate programs above, you can prepare for a new management position while continuing at your current job.