Best online certificate in human resources 2021: Top picks

A human resources certificate prepares individuals to work in an HR department — a crucial part of any successful company.
HR representatives work closely with all employees, ensuring appropriate compensation and support. For example, an HR specialist may hire new employees, train them, and complete regular performance updates to ensure they excel in the position.
Human resources specialists continue to grow in popularity. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 10% increase in jobs between 2020 and 2030, adding over 70,000 jobs across the nation.
HR professionals enjoy a diverse career that combines law, finances, leadership, accounting, and training. Specific roles include HR assistant, compensation analyst, HR recruiter, HR manager, and VP human resources. Explore the top online human resources certificate degree programs below to jumpstart an HR career.
The best online human resources certificates
After analyzing federally-reported datasets using our ranking algorithm, we have compiled a list of top online human resources certificate programs. To learn more about how we rank these programs, see ZDNet's ranking methodology.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.
1. Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Rome, Georgia
About the program: The human resource management specialist certificate at GNTC requires 18 credits in classes like performance management, organizational behavior, and business regulation.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 34%
- Net annual price: $2,148
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid
Accreditation: Georgia Northwestern Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Southeastern Technical College
Vidalia, Georgia
About the program: The human resource management specialist technical certificate of credit prepares students to become HR leaders. The 18 credits cover five core occupational courses and one guided elective.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 41%
- Net annual price: $2,556
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.0
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Southeastern Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. University of Virginia
Charlottesville, Virginia
About the program: UVA offers a graduate leadership in human resources management certificate, preparing individuals for top HR management positions. The courses include organizational change and strategic compensation.
- Acceptance rate: 24%
- Graduation rate: 94%
- Net annual price: $20,397
- SAT range: 1340-1520
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: University of Virginia is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana
About the program: The 18-credit IUPUI undergraduate certificate in human resource management covers practical information about HR while preparing students for the PHR and SHRM-CP exams.
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Graduation rate: 50%
- Net annual price: $11,285
- SAT range: 1000-1200
- Minimum GPA: 2.8
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. West Georgia Technical College
LaGrange, Georgia
About the program: Students must complete at least 18 credits to earn WGTC's human resource management specialist certificate. Courses include management and occupational electives.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 27%
- Net annual price: $1,665
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: West Georgia Technical College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Ferris State University
Big Rapids, Michigan
About the program: The human resource management certificate at FSU includes 12 credits: Core courses in employment law and HR management, plus two electives.
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Graduation rate: 57%
- Net annual price: $12,889
- SAT range: 930-1170
- Minimum GPA: 2.35
- Enrollment periods per year: Three
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person
Accreditation: Ferris State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Pima Community College
Tucson, Arizona
About the program: Pima's human resources certificate lasts two semesters and covers 19 credits. Coursework prepares individuals for recruitment, training, and creating compensation plans.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 14%
- Net annual price: $3,583
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Pima Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Northwest Technical College
Bemidji, Minnesota
About the program: The human resources certificate at NTC includes 18 credits preparing students to handle ethical, legal, and management issues in the workplace.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 44%
- Net annual price: $11,783
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid
Accreditation: Northwest Technical College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Western Iowa Tech Community College
Sioux City, Iowa
About the program: WITCC's human resources diploma prepares students to handle work relations, business law, and diversity in the workplace. Completers can apply the 24 credits to an associate degree.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 43%
- Net annual price: $7,201
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Western Iowa Tech Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Saint Paul College
St. Paul, Minnesota
About the program: SPC's 24-credit human resources certificate lasts two semesters. Students develop recruitment, labor relations, and management skills.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 26%
- Net annual price: $11,613
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid; in-person
Accreditation: Saint Paul College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
11. Champlain College
Burlington, Vermont
About the program: Champlain's undergraduate human resource management certificate program includes 16 credit hours and culminates in a project-based capstone course.
- Acceptance rate: 85%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Net annual price: $33,561
- SAT range: 1110-1320
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Three; rolling transfers
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
12. Joliet Junior College
Joliet, Illinois
About the program: JJC offers two human resources management certificate programs: a 30-credit certificate of achievement an 18-credit certificate of completion.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 20%
- Net annual price: $4,693
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid
Accreditation: Joliet Junior College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
13. Wake Technical Community College
Raleigh, North Carolina
About the program: Wake Tech offers an aPHR certification preparatory course or a PHR and SPHR prep class. Each prepares students for the aforementioned human resource certification exams.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 24%
- Net annual price: $6,876
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and synchronous
Accreditation: Wake Technical Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
14. Inver Hills Community College
Grove Heights, Minnesota
About the program: IHCC's human resource management certificate covers core business courses and prepares students for the aPHR exam.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 25%
- Net annual price: $11,486
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Inver Hills Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
15. DeSales University
Center Valley, Pennsylvania
About the program: DeSales offers a human resource management certificate comprising two HR classes, three management courses, and one elective.
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Graduation rate: 61%
- Net annual price: $28,309
- SAT range: 1030-1260
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: DeSales University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
16. Dickinson State University
Dickinson, North Dakota
About the program: The human resource management certificate at DSU includes a minimum of 16 credits and a final internship that counts as 1-12 credits.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 35%
- Net annual price: $10,855
- SAT range: 990-1150
- Minimum GPA: 2.5
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person
Accreditation: Dickinson State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
17. Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
About the program: SNHU's certification in human resource management lasts six months and includes 18 credits aligned with Society for Human Resource Management standards.
- Acceptance rate: 88%
- Graduation rate: 47%
- Net annual price: $41,095
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
18. Grand View University
Des Moines, Iowa
About the program: The human resource management certificate at GV prioritizes practical knowledge while developing management, training, and organizational behavior skills.
- Acceptance rate: 96%
- Graduation rate: 57%
- Net annual price: $19,826
- SAT range: 920-1120
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; in-person
Accreditation: Grand View University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
19. Great Basin College
Elko, Nevada
About the program: GBC offers a two-semester certificate of achievement in human resources. The 30.5 credits include four general education classes, four core courses, and two electives.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 12%
- Net annual price: $7,437
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Great Basin College is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
20. Holyoke Community College
Holyoke, Massachusetts
About the program: HCC's human resource management certificate includes 10 courses totaling 24 credits. The classes offer a comprehensive look at HR management, covering psychology, law, and business.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 25%
- Net annual price: $7,718
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Holyoke Community College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
21. Edison State Community College
Piqua, Ohio
About the program: The human resource management certificate from Edison State covers 11 diverse courses in computer concepts, communications, environmental safety, labor relations, and employee development.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 40%
- Net annual price: $8,740
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online or hybrid; asynchronous or synchronous
Accreditation: Edison State Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
22. Lehigh Carbon Community College
Schnecksville, Pennsylvania
About the program: LCCC offers a human resource management certificate focused on business courses. The 30 credits cover business law, accounting, compensation management, and recruiting.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 17%
- Net annual price: $7,117
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous; hybrid
Accreditation: Lehigh Carbon Community College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
23. Thomas Edison State University
Trenton, New Jersey
About the program: TESU's undergraduate certificate in human resources management includes 18 credits covering organizational theory, industrial psychology, and change management.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 46%
- Net annual price: Not publicly available
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
24. Montana State University Billings
Billings, Montana
About the program: MSU Billings offers a two-semester online human resource management certificate of applied science via City College. The 32 credit hours include accounting, payroll, and employment strategy classes.
- Acceptance rate: 100%
- Graduation rate: 33%
- Net annual price: $13,844
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: Not required for non-degree-seekers
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Montana State University Billings is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
25. Colorado Christian University
Lakewood, Colorado
About the program: CCU's online human resource management certificate program takes a faith-based approach. The required 12 credit hours include organizational behavior and human resource administration classes.
- Acceptance rate: 62%
- Graduation rate: 38%
- Net annual price: $25,268
- SAT range: Not required
- Minimum GPA: 2.8
- Enrollment periods per year: Rolling
- Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous
Accreditation: Colorado Christian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
What to expect in an online human resources certificate program
Human resources certificate programs generally cover various courses, including labor relations, accounting, compensation strategies, business law, occupational health, and employee training. These programs include practical assignments, often incorporating a capstone project or internship. Students may also choose electives to tailor the program to their specific HR goals.
Students typically take 12-30 credits and graduate in a year or less.
Some programs prepare students for human resources certification exams like the PHR, aPHR, SPHR, and SHRM-CP. Some universities also transfer credits earned in the certificate program to an associate or bachelor's program should students wish to pursue a degree.
As online courses, the above programs require significant self-motivation and organizational skills to meet deadlines and comply with distance learning expectations. Most programs incorporate flexible schedules so students can study while working.
Human resources courses
Each human resource certificate program includes unique courses, ranging from business classes to computing skills. Yet, most programs include similar core classes, such as the following courses.
Human resources management
As a core course in most HR certificate programs, this class covers planning and development processes. Students learn to partner with employees and managers and handle diversity, conflicts, and various workplace dynamics.
Compensation and benefits
This course prepares students to develop and manage employee financial packages. Most classes cover benefit packages, total employee rewards programs, and compensation strategies.
Legal Environment
Most HR certificate courses include at least one class about business law or the legal environment, covering topics like bankruptcy, intellectual property, dispute resolution, ethics, and consumer protection.
Employee Training and Development
This core HR course prepares students to design and implement an employee training plan. Coursework includes creating career plans, training philosophy, and analyzing company needs.
In conclusion
If you're interested in HR positions like a human resources manager, generalist, or recruiter, you can develop the necessary skills for entry-level roles with an online certificate. Most programs require 12-30 credits, ensuring students can graduate from the program in about a year — much faster than earning a degree.
By choosing any of the online human resources certificate programs above, you can prepare for a new management position while continuing at your current job.
