Best online human resources degrees 2022: Top picks

As organizations expand and employment laws increase in complexity, the demand for trained human resources professionals grows.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the addition of more than 73,000 human resources specialists and nearly 15,000 human resources managers between 2020 and 2030. With that in mind, a human resources degree from one of the following top-ranked schools can help graduates access this growing field.

Top 5 online schools for human resources

College Program stats How much? Florida International University Miami, FL BBA in HR Management

Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 64%

Aligns with the Society for Human Resource Management's HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates Per credit hour $228.81 in-state $345.87 out-of-state Application fee: $30 Mount Mercy University Cedar Rapids, IA BA in HR Management

Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 69%

Certified by the SHRM Per semester hour: $545 Application fee: Free Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester, NY BS in Business Management

Acceptance rate: 67%

Graduation rate: 67%

Degree completion program Per credit hour: $587 Application fee: Free Temple University Philadelphia, PA BBA in HR Management

Acceptance rate: 60%

Graduation rate: 72%

Preps students for SHRM Certified Professional exam. Per semester (full-time) $10,572 in-state $19,272 out-of-state Application fee: $55 Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, PA BS in HR Management

Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 71%

Complete in two to three years Per credit hour: $605 Application fee: $50

25 best online human resources degrees

To create the list of programs below, we collected publicly available information from the most reputable sources. Read about ZDnet's ranking methodology to learn more about what school and program information we use to build our rankings. Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources teaches students the field's professional standards. Students also study training, development strategies, improving human resources functions, and employee retention. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 570-650

570-650 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

2. Mount Mercy University Cedar Rapids, Iowa About the program: This Catholic university's online bachelor's in human resources trains students in labor laws, employee compensation strategies, and performance metrics design and analysis. Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Annual net price: $20,857

$20,857 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

3. Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester, New York About the program: Roberts' online bachelor's in business management degree completion program teaches in financial intelligence, project management, and organizational behavior. Students need at least 60 transferable credits from a regionally accredited university. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Annual net price: $23,569

$23,569 Years to degree: One to two

One to two SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

4. Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Temple's 124-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree trains in compensation and benefits, labor relations, and performance appraisals. Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Annual net price: $23,521

$23,521 Years to degree: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

5. Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Jefferson's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree features courses in staffing and recruitment, employment law, and training and development. Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Annual net price: $25,162

$25,162 Years to degree: Two to three

Two to three SAT range: 540-630

540-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

6. University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg, Mississippi About the program: USM's 120-credit online bachelor's in management features an emphasis in human resources. The program offers training in organizational behavior and human resources management. Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Annual net price: $14,923

$14,923 Years to degree: Two to four

Two to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

7. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: ISU's online bachelor's in human resources offers courses including work-life integration, labor relations, and occupational liability and safety. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Annual net price: $13,896

$13,896 Years to degree: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

8. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's online bachelor's in human resources prepares students for postgraduate human resources certifications. The training includes workforce planning, human resource management, and a focus in healthcare services. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to degree: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

9. Concordia University, St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: CSP's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers training in strategic compensation systems, organizational development, and employment law. Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Annual net price: $16,245

$16,245 Years to degree: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

10. McKendree University Lebanon, Illinois About the program: McK's online bachelor's in human resources emphasizes business principles, along with organizational development, employee relations, and personnel management and retention. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Annual net price: $19,844

$19,844 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 428-635

428-635 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

11. Anderson University Anderson, South Carolina About the program: AU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers courses in employment and placement, training and development, and employee relations. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Annual net price: $22,351

$22,351 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time schedules may be available) SAT range: 500-580

500-580 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

12. Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Winona, Minnesota About the program: Saint Mary's online bachelor's in human resources features 36 core credits. Study areas include employee engagement, human resource development, and employee rewards and recognition systems. Acceptance rate: 92%

92% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Annual net price: $19,514

$19,514 Years to degree: Two to four

Two to four SAT range: 520-608

520-608 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

13. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: Regis' 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in talent and performance management, employment law and compliance, and business policy and strategy. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Annual net price: $25,483

$25,483 Years to degree: Three to four years (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Three to four years (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 520-630

520-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

14. Georgia Southwestern State University Americus, Georgia About the program: GSW's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources trains students in public and private-sector labor relations, performance management, and training and career development. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Annual net price: $11,157

$11,157 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 480-580

480-580 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Online, synchronous and asynchronous

15. Dickinson State University Dickinson, North Dakota About the program: DSU's 117-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in advanced business law, staffing and workforce diversity, and compensation management. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Annual net price: $10,855

$10,855 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 490-560

490-560 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

16. Houghton College Houghton, New York About the program: Houghton College's 124-credit online bachelor's in human resources provides training in personnel policies, employee benefit management, and handling grievances. Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Annual net price: $22,233

$22,233 Years to degree: Four (part-time schedules are available)

Four (part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 540-660

540-660 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery methods: Online, synchronous and asynchronous

17. Concordia University Wisconsin Mequon, Wisconsin About the program: CUW's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources teaches about state and federal labor legislation, effective compensation plans, and organizational development. Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Annual net price: $23,855

$23,855 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Two to four

Two to four Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

18. Colorado State University Global Campus Greenwood Village, Colorado About the program: CSU-Global's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features core courses in human resources in a global world, employment law, and business policy and strategy. Students can specialize in project management, emergency management, and healthcare management. Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to degree: Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available)

Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 460-600

460-600 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

19. Geneva College Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania About the program: Geneva's online bachelor's in human resources offers courses in career and professional development, business and interpersonal communication, and policy and personnel management. Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Annual net price: $19,778

$19,778 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time schedules may be available) SAT range: 520-630

520-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

20. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: TESU's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources offers courses and training in management development, employee selection, and industrial relations. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

21. DeSales University Center Valley, Pennsylvania About the program: DeSales' 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources features courses in quantitative business analysis, the business legal environment, and compensation and benefits strategies. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Annual net price: $28,309

$28,309 Years to degree: Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 520-640

520-640 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

22. William Penn University Oskaloosa, Iowa About the program: WPU's online bachelor's in human resources degree offers courses in international business, strategic management, and strategic staffing. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Annual net price: $20,637

$20,637 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules may be available) SAT range: 440-530

440-530 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

23. Metropolitan State University St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: Metropolitan State's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources trains in staffing organizations, employee development and training, and employee benefits management. Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Annual net price: $15,225

$15,225 Years to degree: Three to five

Three to five SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

24. Huntington University Huntington, Indiana About the program: HU's online bachelor's in human resources degree's courses include organizational culture and behavior, employment and training law, and staffing and recruitment. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Annual net price: $22,869

$22,869 Years to degree: Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available)

Three to four (part-time and accelerated schedules are available) SAT range: 480-580

480-580 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous

25. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College West Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: SMWC's 120-credit online bachelor's in human resources degree includes 48 major credits. Required courses include legal issues in human resources, racial and cultural minorities, and organizational behavior. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Annual net price: $15,669

$15,669 Years to degree: Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available)

Three to four (accelerated and part-time schedules are available) SAT range: 470-570

470-570 Minimum GPA: 2.5-3.0

2.5-3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous and synchronous

What to expect in an online bachelor's in human resources degree program

A bachelor's in human resources provides learners with business and human resources fundamentals. Students learn about labor laws and business operations, along with training and development strategies, compensation and benefit programs, and organizational behavior.

The programs often include theoretical and practical training plus individual and group assignments.

Human resources students learn how to manage people, resolve conflicts, and improve performances and operations. In addition to having communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills, online human resources learners need self-motivation and dedication to complete the rigorous training.

HR degrees may include concentrations such as healthcare management or project management.

Human resources courses

Courses commonly offered during a human resources degree include:

Labor law

This course provides information on collective bargaining agreements and state and federal employment laws. It may delve into occupational health and workplace safety issues.

Organizational behavior

In this course, students learn how organizational culture and behavior can impact performance. Learners may examine methods and strategies for improving employee morale, motivating staff, and shifting culture to improve outcomes.

Compensation and benefit strategies

This course explores the most effective strategies for developing a compensation and benefit system. Students look at the processes involved and the impacts these systems can have on employee performances and morale.

Training and development

In this course, students learn how to create and run training and development programs. Learners explore methods for identifying inefficiencies in organizations, along with the motivational techniques and leadership strategies.

Human resources degree levels

Each subsequent HR degree level provides more in-depth and specialized training and may qualify graduates for more advanced careers.

Prospective students should identify their area of interest and pursue the degree level that best satisfies that goal.

Certificate in human resources

Length: Less than one year

Cost: Varies

Post-grad careers: Customer service representatives, administrative assistants, and human resources specialists

A human resources certificate includes condensed and focused training. The programs typically emphasize practical training for career-minded students.

Learners may pursue an introductory certificate for quick entry into the human resources or business career fields, or they may tackle a graduate certificate in HR to complement previous training and upskill.

Certificates may be offered in-person or online.

Associate in human resources

Length: Two years

Cost: $11,389 per year in 2018-19

Post-grad careers: Human resources assistants, customer service representatives, and labor relations specialists

Associate human resources degrees cover business and human resources principles and fundamentals. Learners may develop an understanding of labor laws, management strategies, and basic compensation programs. The training aims to develop a solid foundation of applicable skills and knowledge for students to build on through experience and further training.

Graduates can pursue various entry-level careers or continue into a more advanced bachelor's program. Associate degrees may feature internships, but most practical training comes from hands-on assignments.

Bachelor's in human resources

Length: Four years

Cost: $28,123 per year in 2018-19

Post-grad careers: Human resources specialists, compensation and benefits specialists, and training and development specialists

A bachelor's in human resources degree features comprehensive training that develops well-rounded professionals. Learners gain intermediate and advanced business and human resources skills and knowledge. They learn about compensation and benefits programs, training and development strategies, and management and motivational tactics.

Bachelor's programs often include practicums and internships to help students develop practical skills. Graduates can pursue many business and human resources careers, though additional training and experience may be required.

Master's in human resources

Length: One to two years

Cost: $19,792 per year in 2019-20

Post-grad careers: Human resources managers, compensation and benefits managers, and training and development managers

A human resources master's degree tackles advanced and specialized human resources topics. Learners develop a research concentration that may help them establish a career path. Graduates qualify for most human resources management careers, along with leadership positions in many business-related fields.

Master's degrees typically focus on management training, including risk, innovation, and human capital management. Students also learn how to analyze and improve organizational talent and behavior. Master's programs combine in-depth research with theoretical and practical training.

Learners may pursue a master's or an MBA in human resources.

Doctorate in human resources

Length: 4-6 years

Cost: $19,792 per year in 2019-20

Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teachers, top executives, and instructional coordinators

A doctorate in human resources equips learners to teach future human resources professionals and impact policy and laws at the ground level. Students in these programs develop a research specialization and aim to advance scholarship.

While many graduates teach at the postsecondary level, they may also access many human resources and business positions. They might work with the government and labor organizations developing new and improved workplace programs and initiatives.

In conclusion

Human resources degrees include comprehensive and widely applicable training in business, labor law, and employee management strategies.

Prospective undergraduate learners can start their program search here with the top-ranked human resources degrees in the country.