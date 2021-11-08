Best online master's in human resources 2021

Businesses in diverse industries rely on human resources to hire talented employees, administer benefits packages, and resolve employment disputes. A human resources master's degree prepares graduates for management roles in HR.

A master's degree helps professionals specialize their skills, advance their HR careers, or switch to a career in human resources. Specialties within HR include recruitment, compensation management, and talent development.

An online learning format appeals to working professionals and busy adults. Below, we rank the top online master's programs in human resources so you can make an informed choice.

The best online master's in human resources degrees

Our list ranks the best online master's in human resources programs. ZDnet's ranking methodology draws on reputable data sources to recommend programs. Prospective students can use our rankings to find the right fit for their unique needs and professional goals.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. Stony Brook University Stony Brook, New York About the program: The 30-credit master's in human resources program at Stony Brook incorporates coursework, projects, and an optional internship. Students customize the program by choosing four human resources electives. Acceptance rate: 44% Graduation rate: 74% Annual net price: $15,160 Years to degree: One year full-time; 20 months part-time Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Stony Brook University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

Search for online colleges by subject

2. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: The master's in human resources degree at FIU requires 38 credits. Students complete coursework in a cohort format that offers two classes per eight-week block. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 64% Annual net price: $7,296 Years to degree: One Minimum GPA: 3.0 preferred Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Clemson University Clemson, South Carolina About the program: The master's in human resources program offers concentrations such as athletic leadership and comprehensive human resources development. The 30-credit program takes five semesters. Acceptance rate: 51% Graduation rate: 81% Annual net price: $20,008 Years to degree: 1.5 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Clemson University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Cornell University Ithaca, New York About the program: Designed for working HR professionals, the online human resources master's degree at Cornell requires at least eight years of HR experience. Acceptance rate: 11% Graduation rate: 95% Annual net price: $40,126 Years to degree: 15 months Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Cornell University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Rutgers University-New Brunswick New Brunswick, New Jersey About the program: The online human resources master's program emphasizes global employment strategies, HR decision-making, and strategic HR management. Learners choose four electives to customize the degree. Acceptance rate: 61% Graduation rate: 82% Annual net price: $21,654 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Rutgers University-New Brunswick is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. University of Southern California Los Angeles, California About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program choose between a two-year track or an accelerated one-year track. The program emphasizes change management, employee relations, and talent acquisition. Acceptance rate: 11% Graduation rate: 92% Annual net price: $29,528 Years to degree: One to two Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Southern California is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and University Commission (WSCUC).

7. Utah State University Logan, Utah About the program: USU's 36-credit master's in human resources degree uses real-world business projects and includes an optional internship and international trip. Acceptance rate: 91% Graduation rate: 55% Annual net price: $13,634 Years to degree: One to two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous Accreditation: Utah State University is regionally accredited by Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

8. University of Connecticut Storrs, Connecticut About the program: The 33-credit part-time master's in human resources program delivers one course per accelerated seven-week term. Applicants must have two years of professional experience. Acceptance rate: 49% Graduation rate: 82% Annual net price: $22,012 Years to degree: 20 months Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: One Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Connecticut is regionally accredited by New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

9. Western Carolina University Cullowhee, North Carolina About the program: Graduate students in the human resources master's program complete 21 credits of core courses and choose 15 credits of electives to customize their course of study. Acceptance rate: 69% Graduation rate: 62% Annual net price: $13,722 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Western Carolina University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. West Chester University of Pennsylvania West Chester, Pennsylvania About the program: Students complete 10 courses in the master's in human resources management program on a seven-week term schedule. The program offers full-time and part-time enrollment options. Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 72% Annual net price: $22,495 Years to degree: One to two years Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous Accreditation: West Chester University of Pennsylvania is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

11. George Washington University Washington, D.C. About the program: The online master's in human resource management program trains graduate students in team leadership, performance management, and strategic HR management. Acceptance rate: 41% Graduation rate: 82% Annual net price: $33,719 Years to degree: 1.5-4 Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online; hybrid Accreditation: George Washington University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

12. Tarleton State University Stephenville, Texas About the program: The master's in human resources program, designed for working professionals, requires 30 credits of coursework. Students can earn the degree online in one year. Acceptance rate: 56% Graduation rate: 56% Annual net price: $18,979 Years to degree: One Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Tarleton State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. Dallas Baptist University Dallas, Texas About the program: The online master's in management with an HR management concentration includes core management courses and specialized HR classes. DBU incorporates a Christ-centered approach in its programs. Acceptance rate: 90% Graduation rate: 58% Annual net price: $26,387 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Not publicly available Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

14. Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Temple uses five-week terms in its master's in human resources online program. Graduate students complete 10 courses in talent acquisition, employee relations, and talent management. Acceptance rate: 60% Graduation rate: 72% Annual net price: $23,521 Years to degree: One two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous Accreditation: Temple University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: The master's in human resources program lets graduate students choose a specialization based on their career goals. Learners also complete an integrative capstone. Acceptance rate: 90% Graduation rate: 42% Annual net price: $13,896 Years to degree: 1.5 Minimum GPA: 2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Indiana State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

16. St. Francis University Loretto, Pennsylvania About the program: The 30-credit master's in human resources program covers key topics like labor law, performance management, and compensation. Students also choose six credits of electives. Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 61% Annual net price: $28,643 Years to degree: One to two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: St. Francis University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

17. University of Scranton Scranton, Pennsylvania About the program: Graduate students complete 33 credits on an eight-week term to earn their master's in human resources online. The program includes an applied capstone. Acceptance rate: 76% Graduation rate: 77% Annual net price: $34,374 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous Accreditation: University of Scranton is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

18. Thomas Edison State University Trenton, New Jersey About the program: Graduate students can earn their 36-credit master's in human resources degree in as little as one year, thanks to TESU's accelerated eight-week terms. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46% Annual net price: Not publicly available Years to degree: One Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

19. Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Winona, Minnesota About the program: The 36-credit master's in human resources program prepares graduates for in-demand industry certifications with its SHRM-aligned curriculum. Acceptance rate: 92% Graduation rate: 67% Annual net price: $19,514 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

20. Concordia University, St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: Graduate students explore human resource leadership, employee relations, and compensation management in the 36-credit master's in human resources management program. Acceptance rate: 98% Graduation rate: 61% Annual net price: $16,245 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Thre Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous Accreditation: Concordia University, St. Paul is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

21. Florida Institute of Technology Melbourne, Florida About the program: Graduate students earning their human resources master's degree online complete 33 credits, including a human resources management capstone project. Acceptance rate: 66% Graduation rate: 61% Annual net price: $31,097 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Florida Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

22. Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: The fully online master's in human resources program requires 30 credits in talent management, HR technology, and strategic human capital. The program offers full-time and part-time enrollment options. Acceptance rate: 75% Graduation rate: 78% Annual net price: $33,375 Years to degree: 1-2.5 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous Accreditation: Saint Joseph's University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

23. Nova Southeastern University Fort Lauderdale, Florida About the program: The 31-credit human resources master's program incorporates courses in human resource analytics, talent management, and employee relations. Graduate students complete a management-focused internship. Acceptance rate: 80% Graduation rate: 48% Annual net price: $23,905 Years to degree: One to two Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous Accreditation: Nova Southeastern University is regionally accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

24. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: The 36-credit master's in human resources degree trains strategic thinkers who make data-driven HR decisions. The program prepares graduates for HR certification. Acceptance rate: 88% Graduation rate: 47% Annual net price: $41,095 Years to degree: Two Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Five Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

25. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: In the 30-credit master's in human resource management program, graduate students take courses on an eight-week term. The curriculum covers topics like business intelligence, employment law, and talent management. Acceptance rate: 71% Graduation rate: 57% Annual net price: $25,483 Years to degree: One to two Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Regis University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online master's in human resources degree program

An online master's in human resources prepares graduate students for management responsibilities in HR. Graduate-level courses blend practical and theoretical approaches.

Students learn how to manage an organization's human resources needs, research compensation and benefits packages, and develop training programs. The degree also strengthens problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills.

Many programs let graduate students customize their course of study by choosing electives. Online learners often gain hands-on experience through an internship or real-world projects. Many programs conclude with a capstone project.

Human resources courses

Strategic human resource management

Advanced HR courses explore the role of human resources in organizational success. Learners examine employee relations, compensation and benefits administration, training, and dispute resolution. They also learn strategic decision-making in an HR setting.

Talent development

Recruiting and training talent gives businesses a competitive advantage. Talent development courses cover workforce planning strategies, strategic development, and employee retention. Students also learn how to forecast an organization's needs.

Change leadership

Human resources leaders help shepherd organizations through periods of change. The class covers organizational development theories, encouraging productive changes, and transformation strategies. Learners also examine the role of leadership in organizational change.

Workplace negotiation

Human resources professionals lead negotiations with labor organizations and prospective hires. This course covers the best practices for negotiating in workplace settings. Topics include bargaining methods, legal context, and negotiating styles.

Human resources degree levels

Each human resource degree provides focused coursework leading to different career paths.

For example, a bachelor's in human resources meets the requirements for most HR careers. Many employers prefer candidates with a human resources master's degree for supervisory roles.

Certificate in human resources

Length: One year

Cost: $3,000-$10,000

Post-grad careers: Human resources specialist, training development specialist, office manager

A human resources certificate offers specialized training for careers in HR. Many colleges offer undergraduate and graduate-level certificate programs. An undergraduate certificate introduces human resources and includes core classes in the field. Students can sometimes transfer credits toward a two-year or four-year degree.

A graduate certificate targets learners with at least a bachelor's degree. Many graduate certificate programs incorporate leadership and management classes. As with an undergraduate certificate, coursework prepares professionals for the workforce or a graduate degree.

Associate in human resources

Length: Two years

Cost: $5,000-$25,000

Post-grad careers: Administrative assistant, payroll coordinator, customer service representative

An associate degree in human resources introduces learners to managing human capital and administering HR programs. During an associate program, coursework emphasizes key skills like collaboration and communication.

Foundational courses in business administration, human resources, and management prepare graduates for entry-level business careers or a higher degree. A transfer pathway can help students save money.

Bachelor's in human resources

Length: Four years

Cost: $40,000-$65,000

Post-grad careers: Human resources specialist, compensation and benefits specialist, talent development specialist

A bachelor's degree in human resources builds core competencies in administering benefits programs, evaluating training needs, and managing the recruitment process. The major also emphasizes people skills such as communication, organization, and problem-solving.

During a human resources degree, undergrads take classes in business and management. They also complete general education and elective requirements. Human resource majors strengthen HR skills through projects, hands-on assignments, and internships.

Master's in human resources

Length: One to two years

Cost: $15,000-$50,000

Post-grad careers: Human resources manager, compensation and benefits manager, talent and development manager

A master's degree in human resources provides graduate-level training in employee relations, talent management, and HR leadership. During a master's program, graduate students complete 30-36 credits of coursework. Many programs incorporate a capstone project or internship to gain hands-on experience.

Graduates work as human resources managers. They also take on upper-level roles in compensation and benefits or talent development. Many master's programs prepare graduates for in-demand HR certifications.

Doctorate in human resources

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $25,000-$65,000

Post-grad careers: Director of human resources, human resources professor, human resources consultant

A doctorate is the highest degree in human resources. Through advanced coursework, projects, and a doctoral dissertation, doctoral students strengthen their HR skills and knowledge.

At the doctoral level, graduate students choose between a practitioner-focused doctorate in business administration with a human resources focus or a research-focused Ph.D. in human resources. The DBA trains graduates for leadership roles in the public and private sectors. The Ph.D., in contrast, leads to research and academic career paths.

In conclusion

A master's in human resources helps current HR specialists move into leadership roles. The degree also appeals to those seeking a career transition into human resources.

If you're considering enrolling, reach out to programs to learn more about their enrollment options, total cost, and timeline to earn a master's degree.