Finance jobs: All your options

Finance jobs can offer practical experience, in a diverse set of roles, for graduates with strong financial and analytical skill sets. Graduates may apply their industry knowledge and explore a broad range of finance careers.

From accountants and economic analysts to other fulfilling career options, such as investment bankers and portfolio managers, the opportunities are limitless.

What's it like to work in a finance job?

Personal finance, corporate finance, and government finance are widely recognized as the three finance subfields. Other subfields include investments, money and credit markets, and financial management.

Graduates and working professionals can pursue careers in corporate financial management, securities analysis, and commercial lending, along with several other financial career institutions. Finance professionals typically interact with attorneys, accountants, and insurance agents. In the right work setting, both introverts and extroverts can enjoy rewarding financial jobs and long-term careers.

Finance job seekers may seek remote opportunities as financial analysts, financial advisors, accountants, and other offsite career opportunities. Industry professionals may work between 50 and 70 hours per week. Investment bankers may log as many as 70 to 100 weekly hours. Long hours can contribute to burnout.

Salaries range from $61,000 to $137.000 plus. Finance professionals are driven by a lively, exciting, and challenging workplace with advancement opportunities and unlimited career opportunities around the world.

Finance career options

The finance industry is ever-growing for those who possess a finance degree and strong analytical and accounting skills. Explore your finance career options below and check out the best online finance master's programs.

Accountant

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $73,560

Good fit for individuals who:

Are organized professionals

Are skilled at working with numbers



Possess strong analytical skills



Like collaborating with diverse clientele



Are current with accounting trends



Accountants assemble, examine, validate, and organize financial documents. They also monitor the organization's cash inflow and expenditures and ensure the legalities of financial transactions. Accountants operate with integrity, comply with accounting control procedures, and resolve accounting discrepancies.

Actuary

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $111,030

Good fit for individuals who:

Are detailed-oriented professionals

Are organized and self-motivated



Possess strong project management skills



Possess advanced statistical analysis and database manipulation training



Actuaries investigate financial outcomes and risk. They also apply financial theory alongside math and statistical data to examine the uncertainty of events and reduce their organization's risk. Actuaries assist top executives with preparation for risk management, strategic solutions, and company-wide growth.

Budget analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $78,970

Good fit for individuals who:

Possess advanced mathematical and analytical skills

Have strong knowledge of economic trends



Are well-versed in financial markets and banking



Are experienced in resource allocation



Budget analysts prepare income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements. Additionally, budget analysts review the organization's accounting documents, expenditures, and revenue. Budget analysts oversee payouts, resolve accounting issues, and generate regulatory reports.

Chief financial officer

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $137,390

Good fit for individuals who:

Are results-oriented professionals

Possess leadership and team-building skills



Have excellent communication skills



Have cash management, financial accounting, and corporate finance competencies



The chief financial officer (CFO) is the organization's top-ranking finance executive, balancing expenditures and revenue, monitoring financial planning and analysis, and overseeing the company's overall fiscal health. Additionally, CFOs manage cash flow along with the organization's assets, mergers, and funding.

Corporate finance manager

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $93,714

Good fit for individuals who:

Have management consultative experience

Possess communication and organizational skills



Are proficient in math



Possess solid technical skills



Corporate finance managers identify the organization's financial resources, evaluate and forecast financial earnings and risks, and offer investment recommendations. They also guide leadership on achieving targets, generating capital, and preparing legal records.

Credit analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $86,170

Good fit for individuals who:

Can communicate effectively with colleagues, superiors, and subordinates

Enjoy collecting and processing data



Like programming and writing software



Can evaluate information



Enjoy gathering information from resources



Credit analysts evaluate prospective borrowers' eligibility for loan approval and repayment. They also evaluate credit data and financial records and generate reports for credit risk. Credit analysts validate financial and credit operations and collect debt for past due balances.

Economic analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $61,322

Good fit for individuals who:

Are organized

Possess analytical thinking and problem-solving skills



Have programming expertise



Possess statistical and database software experience



Economic analysts study economic trends and develop forecasts about the economy. Additionally, economic analysts use their math and programming knowledge to gather financial data and predict financial outcomes. Economic analysts perform microeconomic analyses and determine the best times to invest the organization's assets.

Financial analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $83,660

Good fit for individuals who:

Are analytical and strategic thinkers

Have excellent presentation skills



Are technologically proficient



Are detail-oriented



Financial analysts research business and economic trends, analyze financial records, and define the organization's value. Financial analysts also explore the organization's financial projections, weigh the leadership team's capacity, and propose assortments of investments.

Financial examiner

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $81,430

Good fit for individuals who:

Possess strong analytical skills

Are detail-oriented



Are proficient in math, economics, and accounting



Have experience with compliance software



Financial examiners evaluate the organization's profits and losses along with their assets, equity, and liabilities. Additionally, financial examiners guarantee compliance with governing laws for financial institutions and form guidelines that abide by the most improved and latest regulations. Financial examiners generate reports of the organization's safety and soundness.

Financial manager

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $134,180

Good fit for individuals who:

Are proficient in math

Possess strategic and analytical skills



Have strong oral and written communication skills



Have commercial awareness



Possess problem-solving skills



Financial managers monitor assets of large-scale and small-scale organizations. Additionally, financial managers and their team members manage accounting processes and prepare fiscal reports, cash flow statements, and profit and loss forecasts. Financial managers adhere to laws and regulations and assist employees with understanding the organization's reports.

Financial planner

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $64,993

Good fit for individuals who:

Are knowledgeable about personal finance

Have budgeting and investment experience



Possess analytical skills



Have debt management experience



Financial planners assist clients with investing, retirement savings, and maintaining wealth. These professionals also develop and monitor financial programs for employee benefit packages. Financial planners may specialize in niche areas such as estate planning, risk management, and tax planning.

Insurance agent

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $52,180

Good fit for individuals who:

Possess strong customer service skills

Have sales and marketing experience



Possess solid math and critical thinking skills



Are knowledgeable about legal codes and laws



Insurance agents market health, long-term care, life, and property and casualty insurance along with several other insurance types. They also review insurance policies, personalize insurance plans, and maintain policy renewals with new and existing clients.

Investment banker

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $101,237

Good fit for individuals who:

Possess analytical and numerical skills

Have interpersonal Skills



Are well-versed in financial markets



Have a background in investment trading



Investment bankers raise capital for an organization's expansion and improvement efforts. Investment bankers also negotiate mergers, arrange bond offerings, and organize confidential placement of bonds. Investment bankers crunch numbers and effectively communicate with financial institutions.

Loan officer

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $63,960

Good fit for individuals who:

Are data-driven and organized

Are accountable and responsive



Possess excellent communication skills



Welcome and encourage questions



Loan officers communicate with applicants to assess their needs for loans. Additionally, loan officers discuss loan options and terms, respond to applicants' questions, and review financial documentation. Loan officers approve or deny applications, examine loan agreements, and adhere to federal and state regulations.

Management analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $87,660

Good fit for individuals who:

Are accounting professionals

Have auditing experience



Possess analytical and communication skills



Have a background in computer systems analysis



Management analysts evaluate financial records such as profits, costs, and employment reports. These professionals also propose organizational changes, methods, and systems. Management analysts interview staff and administer in-person observations to assess the organization's needs.

Personal finance advisor

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $89,330

Good fit for individuals who:

Have a background in accounting and economics

Possess math and analytical skills



Are good at public speaking



Have sales experience



Personal finance advisors communicate with clients and ascertain their income, costs, and insurance coverage while assessing their financial goals and risk tolerance. Additionally, personal finance advisors develop financial plans, oversee clients' portfolios, and provide cash management and investment planning strategies.

Portfolio manager

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $89.286

Good fit for individuals who:

Are leadership Professionals

Are goal-oriented



Possess analytical and quantitative skills



Exhibit initiative



Portfolio managers invest mutual, closed-end funds or exchange traded holdings. They also institute investment plans and monitor daily portfolio trading. Portfolio managers develop investment strategies and determine best times for purchasing and selling assets.

Quantitative analyst

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $83,660

Good fit for individuals who:

Are economics and accounting professionals

Possess statistical and complex problem-solving skills



Have expertise in computers and electronics



Are good critical thinkers



Quantitative analysts apply math techniques to assist organizations with business and financial decisions. Quantitative analysts also determine lucrative investment opportunities and minimize risk. Quantitative analysts evaluate cost effectiveness and benefits of the organization's developments, products, and services.

Risk specialist

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $83,660

Good fit for individuals who:

Possess analytical or scientific software skills

Have financial analysis and word processing software skills



Are good problem-solvers and project managers



Pay attention to details



Risk specialists investigate potential risks that could reduce cash flow and increase the organization's insurance rates. They also develop strategic plans to lessen the organization's losses. Risk specialists examine financial records, design risk assessment models, and institute contingency plans.

Trader

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $131,000

Good fit for individuals who:

Are analytical professionals

Are excellent at product sales



Enjoy working with financial data



Are detail-oriented



Possess solid customer service skills



Traders purchase and sell securities such as stocks and profits to generate revenue. These professionals may work for large-scale investment management firms, banks, or exchanges. Traders are typically hired by hedge funds or partnerships investing in stocks, currencies, and other investment options.

Venture capitalist

Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's

Salary expectations: $192,525

Good fit for individuals who:

Are detail-oriented

Have excellent decision-making skills



Are excellent notetakers



Have experience in the financial sector



Are proficient in locating new profit opportunities



Venture capitalists supply investments at various stages of the venture process. These professionals are also private equity investors that allocate capital to organizations with strong potential to generate large financial gains. Venture capitalists provide capital for startup companies and small businesses seeking to expand their products and services.