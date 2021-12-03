Finance jobs: All your options

Finance jobs can offer practical experience, in a diverse set of roles, for graduates with strong financial and analytical skill sets. Graduates may apply their industry knowledge and explore a broad range of finance careers.
From accountants and economic analysts to other fulfilling career options, such as investment bankers and portfolio managers, the opportunities are limitless.
What's it like to work in a finance job?
Personal finance, corporate finance, and government finance are widely recognized as the three finance subfields. Other subfields include investments, money and credit markets, and financial management.
Graduates and working professionals can pursue careers in corporate financial management, securities analysis, and commercial lending, along with several other financial career institutions. Finance professionals typically interact with attorneys, accountants, and insurance agents. In the right work setting, both introverts and extroverts can enjoy rewarding financial jobs and long-term careers.
Finance job seekers may seek remote opportunities as financial analysts, financial advisors, accountants, and other offsite career opportunities. Industry professionals may work between 50 and 70 hours per week. Investment bankers may log as many as 70 to 100 weekly hours. Long hours can contribute to burnout.
Salaries range from $61,000 to $137.000 plus. Finance professionals are driven by a lively, exciting, and challenging workplace with advancement opportunities and unlimited career opportunities around the world.
Finance career options
The finance industry is ever-growing for those who possess a finance degree and strong analytical and accounting skills. Explore your finance career options below and check out the best online finance master's programs.
Accountant
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $73,560
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are organized professionals
- Are skilled at working with numbers
- Possess strong analytical skills
- Like collaborating with diverse clientele
- Are current with accounting trends
Accountants assemble, examine, validate, and organize financial documents. They also monitor the organization's cash inflow and expenditures and ensure the legalities of financial transactions. Accountants operate with integrity, comply with accounting control procedures, and resolve accounting discrepancies.
Actuary
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $111,030
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are detailed-oriented professionals
- Are organized and self-motivated
- Possess strong project management skills
- Possess advanced statistical analysis and database manipulation training
Actuaries investigate financial outcomes and risk. They also apply financial theory alongside math and statistical data to examine the uncertainty of events and reduce their organization's risk. Actuaries assist top executives with preparation for risk management, strategic solutions, and company-wide growth.
Budget analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $78,970
Good fit for individuals who:
- Possess advanced mathematical and analytical skills
- Have strong knowledge of economic trends
- Are well-versed in financial markets and banking
- Are experienced in resource allocation
Budget analysts prepare income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements. Additionally, budget analysts review the organization's accounting documents, expenditures, and revenue. Budget analysts oversee payouts, resolve accounting issues, and generate regulatory reports.
Chief financial officer
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $137,390
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are results-oriented professionals
- Possess leadership and team-building skills
- Have excellent communication skills
- Have cash management, financial accounting, and corporate finance competencies
The chief financial officer (CFO) is the organization's top-ranking finance executive, balancing expenditures and revenue, monitoring financial planning and analysis, and overseeing the company's overall fiscal health. Additionally, CFOs manage cash flow along with the organization's assets, mergers, and funding.
Corporate finance manager
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $93,714
Good fit for individuals who:
- Have management consultative experience
- Possess communication and organizational skills
- Are proficient in math
- Possess solid technical skills
Corporate finance managers identify the organization's financial resources, evaluate and forecast financial earnings and risks, and offer investment recommendations. They also guide leadership on achieving targets, generating capital, and preparing legal records.
Credit analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $86,170
Good fit for individuals who:
- Can communicate effectively with colleagues, superiors, and subordinates
- Enjoy collecting and processing data
- Like programming and writing software
- Can evaluate information
- Enjoy gathering information from resources
Credit analysts evaluate prospective borrowers' eligibility for loan approval and repayment. They also evaluate credit data and financial records and generate reports for credit risk. Credit analysts validate financial and credit operations and collect debt for past due balances.
Economic analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $61,322
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are organized
- Possess analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Have programming expertise
- Possess statistical and database software experience
Economic analysts study economic trends and develop forecasts about the economy. Additionally, economic analysts use their math and programming knowledge to gather financial data and predict financial outcomes. Economic analysts perform microeconomic analyses and determine the best times to invest the organization's assets.
Financial analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $83,660
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are analytical and strategic thinkers
- Have excellent presentation skills
- Are technologically proficient
- Are detail-oriented
Financial analysts research business and economic trends, analyze financial records, and define the organization's value. Financial analysts also explore the organization's financial projections, weigh the leadership team's capacity, and propose assortments of investments.
Financial examiner
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $81,430
Good fit for individuals who:
- Possess strong analytical skills
- Are detail-oriented
- Are proficient in math, economics, and accounting
- Have experience with compliance software
Financial examiners evaluate the organization's profits and losses along with their assets, equity, and liabilities. Additionally, financial examiners guarantee compliance with governing laws for financial institutions and form guidelines that abide by the most improved and latest regulations. Financial examiners generate reports of the organization's safety and soundness.
Financial manager
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $134,180
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are proficient in math
- Possess strategic and analytical skills
- Have strong oral and written communication skills
- Have commercial awareness
- Possess problem-solving skills
Financial managers monitor assets of large-scale and small-scale organizations. Additionally, financial managers and their team members manage accounting processes and prepare fiscal reports, cash flow statements, and profit and loss forecasts. Financial managers adhere to laws and regulations and assist employees with understanding the organization's reports.
Financial planner
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $64,993
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are knowledgeable about personal finance
- Have budgeting and investment experience
- Possess analytical skills
- Have debt management experience
Financial planners assist clients with investing, retirement savings, and maintaining wealth. These professionals also develop and monitor financial programs for employee benefit packages. Financial planners may specialize in niche areas such as estate planning, risk management, and tax planning.
Insurance agent
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $52,180
Good fit for individuals who:
- Possess strong customer service skills
- Have sales and marketing experience
- Possess solid math and critical thinking skills
- Are knowledgeable about legal codes and laws
Insurance agents market health, long-term care, life, and property and casualty insurance along with several other insurance types. They also review insurance policies, personalize insurance plans, and maintain policy renewals with new and existing clients.
Investment banker
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $101,237
Good fit for individuals who:
- Possess analytical and numerical skills
- Have interpersonal Skills
- Are well-versed in financial markets
- Have a background in investment trading
Investment bankers raise capital for an organization's expansion and improvement efforts. Investment bankers also negotiate mergers, arrange bond offerings, and organize confidential placement of bonds. Investment bankers crunch numbers and effectively communicate with financial institutions.
Loan officer
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $63,960
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are data-driven and organized
- Are accountable and responsive
- Possess excellent communication skills
- Welcome and encourage questions
Loan officers communicate with applicants to assess their needs for loans. Additionally, loan officers discuss loan options and terms, respond to applicants' questions, and review financial documentation. Loan officers approve or deny applications, examine loan agreements, and adhere to federal and state regulations.
Management analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $87,660
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are accounting professionals
- Have auditing experience
- Possess analytical and communication skills
- Have a background in computer systems analysis
Management analysts evaluate financial records such as profits, costs, and employment reports. These professionals also propose organizational changes, methods, and systems. Management analysts interview staff and administer in-person observations to assess the organization's needs.
Personal finance advisor
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $89,330
Good fit for individuals who:
- Have a background in accounting and economics
- Possess math and analytical skills
- Are good at public speaking
- Have sales experience
Personal finance advisors communicate with clients and ascertain their income, costs, and insurance coverage while assessing their financial goals and risk tolerance. Additionally, personal finance advisors develop financial plans, oversee clients' portfolios, and provide cash management and investment planning strategies.
Portfolio manager
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $89.286
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are leadership Professionals
- Are goal-oriented
- Possess analytical and quantitative skills
- Exhibit initiative
Portfolio managers invest mutual, closed-end funds or exchange traded holdings. They also institute investment plans and monitor daily portfolio trading. Portfolio managers develop investment strategies and determine best times for purchasing and selling assets.
Quantitative analyst
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $83,660
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are economics and accounting professionals
- Possess statistical and complex problem-solving skills
- Have expertise in computers and electronics
- Are good critical thinkers
Quantitative analysts apply math techniques to assist organizations with business and financial decisions. Quantitative analysts also determine lucrative investment opportunities and minimize risk. Quantitative analysts evaluate cost effectiveness and benefits of the organization's developments, products, and services.
Risk specialist
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $83,660
Good fit for individuals who:
- Possess analytical or scientific software skills
- Have financial analysis and word processing software skills
- Are good problem-solvers and project managers
- Pay attention to details
Risk specialists investigate potential risks that could reduce cash flow and increase the organization's insurance rates. They also develop strategic plans to lessen the organization's losses. Risk specialists examine financial records, design risk assessment models, and institute contingency plans.
Trader
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $131,000
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are analytical professionals
- Are excellent at product sales
- Enjoy working with financial data
- Are detail-oriented
- Possess solid customer service skills
Traders purchase and sell securities such as stocks and profits to generate revenue. These professionals may work for large-scale investment management firms, banks, or exchanges. Traders are typically hired by hedge funds or partnerships investing in stocks, currencies, and other investment options.
Venture capitalist
Minimum degree level required: Bachelor's
Salary expectations: $192,525
Good fit for individuals who:
- Are detail-oriented
- Have excellent decision-making skills
- Are excellent notetakers
- Have experience in the financial sector
- Are proficient in locating new profit opportunities
Venture capitalists supply investments at various stages of the venture process. These professionals are also private equity investors that allocate capital to organizations with strong potential to generate large financial gains. Venture capitalists provide capital for startup companies and small businesses seeking to expand their products and services.
Join Discussion