Cheapest online colleges: The most affordable undergraduate degrees

Bachelor's degrees are an increasingly common requirement in many industries. The RN at your doctor's office, the loan officer at your bank, and the HR specialist at your workplace probably all hold bachelor's degrees. And if you want one too — but don't want to pay the big bucks — you've come to the right place.
Online bachelor's degree programs enable people to attend their colleges of choice without relocating, save commuting costs, and continue working or meeting family obligations.
As college educational costs rise, many people graduate with significant student loan debt. Attending an affordable online school can eliminate your need for loans or reduce the amount borrowed.
Our list of the cheapest online colleges can help you find quality bachelor's programs for less money.
College
Degree stats
How much?
Florida International University
Miami, Florida
Per credit hour:
$147 in-state
$264 out-of-state
Application fee: $30
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Per credit hour: $320
Application fee: None
Tallahassee, Florida
Per credit hour:
$180 in-state
$686 out-of-state
Application fee: $30
Pensacola, Florida
Per credit hour:
$219 in-state
$648 out-of-state
Application fee: $30
West Lafayette, Indiana
Per credit hour:
$280 in-state
$371 out-of-state
Application fee: None
Even if you decide to attend one of the cheapest online colleges, you may still need financial aid. Be sure to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA will put you in the running for federal grants, loans, and scholarships.
Other options to lower your educational costs include GI Bill benefits for active-duty military and National Guard members, employer tuition reimbursement, and private scholarships. Most colleges and universities include lists of private funding sources on their websites.
To get you started, here are a few recommendations:
ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on data, expert curation, and impartiality to ensure its accuracy and timeliness. Schools cannot pay for inclusion on our rankings list, so you can trust that the information provided is unbiased and independently verified.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the school: FIU offers fully online undergraduate degrees from eight schools and colleges: Arts, sciences, and education; business; hospitality and tourism management; communication, architecture, and the arts; engineering and computing; nursing and health sciences; public health and social work; and international and public affairs.
Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
About the school: Online undergraduate degrees span SNHU's numerous areas of study, including arts and sciences, business and accounting, communication, criminal justice, health sciences and human services, and technology.
Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
3. Florida State University
Tallahassee, Florida
About the school: FSU's distance learning options include bachelor's degrees in computer science, criminology, interdisciplinary social science, and public safety and security. Online students can access online mentoring, a virtual computer lab, and library services.
Accreditation: Florida State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. University of West Florida
Pensacola, Florida
About the school: UWF's remote learners can earn online bachelor's degrees in accounting, business, criminal justice, nursing and health sciences, and social sciences. Notable options include exceptional student education, instructional design and technology, and maritime studies.
Accreditation: University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Purdue University Global
West Lafayette, Indiana
About the school: Purdue Global lists online undergraduate degree programs in multiple areas, including aviation, business, communication, criminal justice, and education. Additional bachelor's degrees include fire science, health sciences, human services, information technology, legal studies, and public policy.
Accreditation: Purdue University Global is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. The Ohio State University
Columbus, Ohio
About the school: Ohio State's online undergraduate degrees include an associate-to-bachelor's in radiologic science, a bachelor's in health sciences, a bachelor's in dental hygiene, and a registered nurse-to-bachelor's in nursing. Programs may include a clinical component or culminate with a capstone project.
Accreditation: The Ohio State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville, North Carolina
About the school: FSU offers bachelor's degree completion programs in accounting and business administration, computer science, criminal justice, fire and emergency services administration, and intelligence studies. Distance learners can also complete their undergraduate degrees in arts and sciences, birth through kindergarten education, and nursing.
Accreditation: Fayetteville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, Florida
About the school: FAU lists online bachelor's degrees from across its schools and colleges, including arts and letters, business, engineering and computer science, nursing, social work, criminal justice, and science.
Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minneapolis, Minnesota
About the school: Online undergraduate studies at U of M include majors in business and management, applied health, arts and sciences, criminal justice, and information technology. Notable programs lead to degrees in agricultural business and communication, sport and recreation management, and tribal administration and governance.
Accreditation: University of Minnesota Twin Cities is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Durant, Oklahoma
About the school: At Southeastern, remote learners can earn their bachelor's degrees in a variety of areas: accounting, business, and management; computer information systems; early intervention and childhood development; and liberal and applied studies.
Accreditation: Southeastern Oklahoma State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Attending a cheaper online college doesn't mean sacrificing a first-rate education. The schools on our ranking list are all accredited, signifying academic quality.
Online learning offers the same instruction and curriculum that on-campus students receive, only in virtual formats. Explore our program listing and find out what is possible.