Cheapest online colleges: The most affordable undergraduate degrees

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bachelor's degrees are an increasingly common requirement in many industries. The RN at your doctor's office, the loan officer at your bank, and the HR specialist at your workplace probably all hold bachelor's degrees. And if you want one too — but don't want to pay the big bucks — you've come to the right place.

Online bachelor's degree programs enable people to attend their colleges of choice without relocating, save commuting costs, and continue working or meeting family obligations.

As college educational costs rise, many people graduate with significant student loan debt. Attending an affordable online school can eliminate your need for loans or reduce the amount borrowed.

Our list of the cheapest online colleges can help you find quality bachelor's programs for less money.

Top 5 most affordable online bachelor's degrees: Quick facts

College Degree stats How much? Florida International University Miami, Florida Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 65%

Hospitality management degree includes eight tracks

More than 1,500 online classes available Per credit hour: $147 in-state $264 out-of-state Application fee: $30 Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire Acceptance rate: 94%

Graduation rate: 40%

No test scores required

Accepts up to 90 transfer credits Per credit hour: $320 Application fee: None Florida State University Tallahassee, Florida Acceptance rate: 32%

Graduation rate: 80%

Criminology program offers internships

Social science students build their own curriculums Per credit hour: $180 in-state $686 out-of-state Application fee: $30 University of West Florida Pensacola, Florida Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 52%

100% tuition waiver for non-resident active military

Nursing offers accelerated tracks Per credit hour: $219 in-state $648 out-of-state Application fee: $30 Purdue University Global West Lafayette, Indiana Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 30%

Tuition assistance for military

Applicants complete interviews Per credit hour: $280 in-state $371 out-of-state Application fee: None

The 10 most affordable undergraduate degrees



ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on data, expert curation, and impartiality to ensure its accuracy and timeliness. Schools cannot pay for inclusion on our rankings list, so you can trust that the information provided is unbiased and independently verified.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Florida International University

Miami, Florida

About the school: FIU offers fully online undergraduate degrees from eight schools and colleges: Arts, sciences, and education; business; hospitality and tourism management; communication, architecture, and the arts; engineering and computing; nursing and health sciences; public health and social work; and international and public affairs.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $5,298

$5,298 Time to completion: Four years; accelerated formats available

Four years; accelerated formats available Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-650; math 540-630

Critical reading 570-650; math 540-630 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

About the school: Online undergraduate degrees span SNHU's numerous areas of study, including arts and sciences, business and accounting, communication, criminal justice, health sciences and human services, and technology.

Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price: $42,645

$42,645 Time to completion: Four years; accelerated formats available

Four years; accelerated formats available Average SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

3. Florida State University

Tallahassee, Florida

About the school: FSU's distance learning options include bachelor's degrees in computer science, criminology, interdisciplinary social science, and public safety and security. Online students can access online mentoring, a virtual computer lab, and library services.

Acceptance rate: 32%

32% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Avg. annual net price: $9,946

$9,946 Time to completion: Four years; part-time programs available

Four years; part-time programs available Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 610-670; math 590-670

Critical reading 610-670; math 590-670 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of West Florida

Pensacola, Florida

About the school: UWF's remote learners can earn online bachelor's degrees in accounting, business, criminal justice, nursing and health sciences, and social sciences. Notable options include exceptional student education, instructional design and technology, and maritime studies.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $7,089

$7,089 Time to completion: Four years

Four years Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 550-640; math 530-620

Critical reading 550-640; math 530-620 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Purdue University Global

West Lafayette, Indiana

About the school: Purdue Global lists online undergraduate degree programs in multiple areas, including aviation, business, communication, criminal justice, and education. Additional bachelor's degrees include fire science, health sciences, human services, information technology, legal studies, and public policy.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 30%

30% Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Time to completion: Four years (two years with transfer credits); accelerated formats available

Four years (two years with transfer credits); accelerated formats available Average SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Purdue University Global is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. The Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

About the school: Ohio State's online undergraduate degrees include an associate-to-bachelor's in radiologic science, a bachelor's in health sciences, a bachelor's in dental hygiene, and a registered nurse-to-bachelor's in nursing. Programs may include a clinical component or culminate with a capstone project.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $16,845

$16,845 Time to completion: Two years (with completed prerequisites); accelerated and part-time formats available

Two years (with completed prerequisites); accelerated and part-time formats available Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 600-690; math 650-770

Critical reading 600-690; math 650-770 Minimum GPA: 2.0-2.7, depending on program

2.0-2.7, depending on program Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: The Ohio State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville, North Carolina

About the school: FSU offers bachelor's degree completion programs in accounting and business administration, computer science, criminal justice, fire and emergency services administration, and intelligence studies. Distance learners can also complete their undergraduate degrees in arts and sciences, birth through kindergarten education, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $6,969

$6,969 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 440-510; math 430-500

Critical reading 440-510; math 430-500 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Fayetteville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, Florida

About the school: FAU lists online bachelor's degrees from across its schools and colleges, including arts and letters, business, engineering and computer science, nursing, social work, criminal justice, and science.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $10,735

$10,735 Time to completion: Four years

Four years Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 550-630; math 530-610

Critical reading 550-630; math 530-610 Minimum GPA: 3.2 (average of admitted students)

3.2 (average of admitted students) Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Minneapolis, Minnesota

About the school: Online undergraduate studies at U of M include majors in business and management, applied health, arts and sciences, criminal justice, and information technology. Notable programs lead to degrees in agricultural business and communication, sport and recreation management, and tribal administration and governance.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Avg. annual net price: $17,878

$17,878 Time to completion: Four years

Four years Average SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 600-710; math 660-770

Critical reading 600-710; math 660-770 Minimum GPA: 3.7 (average of admitted students)

3.7 (average of admitted students) Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Minnesota Twin Cities is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Durant, Oklahoma

About the school: At Southeastern, remote learners can earn their bachelor's degrees in a variety of areas: accounting, business, and management; computer information systems; early intervention and childhood development; and liberal and applied studies.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 37%

37% Avg. annual net price: $8,109

$8,109 Time to completion: Four years; accelerated and part-time formats available

Four years; accelerated and part-time formats available Average SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Southeastern Oklahoma State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Attending a cheaper online college doesn't mean sacrificing a first-rate education. The schools on our ranking list are all accredited, signifying academic quality.

Online learning offers the same instruction and curriculum that on-campus students receive, only in virtual formats. Explore our program listing and find out what is possible.