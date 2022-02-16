Best online accounting degrees 2022: Top picks

Accountants and auditors prepare financial statements, review accounting documents to identify fraud, and recommend tax strategies to clients. An online accounting degree helps graduates launch their careers.

Accounting majors study auditing and financial and managerial accounting. After taking core courses in accounting and business, learners prepare for the workforce through specialized classes in tax preparation, fraud examination, and financial policy. By emphasizing career-ready skills, accounting programs train students for focused career paths.

Our guide to the best online accounting programs draws on reputable sources to help prospective students make an informed choice about their future.

The top 5 online schools for accounting

College Program stats How much? Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, FL Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Acceptance rate: 63%

Graduation rate: 52%

Two-year degree completion program Per credit $203 in-state $722 out-of-state Application fee: $30 University of Massachusetts Amherst Amherst, MA Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Acceptance rate: 64%

Graduation rate: 80%

Degree completion program Per year, estimated $16,439 in-state $36,964 out-of-state Application fee: $85 SUNY College at Plattsburgh Plattsburgh, NY Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 68%

Two-year degree completion program Per semester, full time $3,814 in-state $4,519 out-of-state Application fee: $50 Penn State World Campus University Park, PA Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Acceptance rate: 76%

Graduation rate: 71%

Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business Per credit $590 in-state $632 out-of-state Application fee: $65 University of Minnesota Crookston Crookston, MN Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 54%

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Per semester, full time: $10,822 Application fee: $30

The best online bachelor's in accounting degrees

Our list of the best online accounting degrees uses ZDnet's ranking methodology to round up 25 top accounting programs. Prospective accounting majors can use the rankings to find the best fit for their unique needs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: The online accounting program emphasizes financial reporting and analysis. Majors learn how to follow regulations and make strategic decisions. Acceptance rate: 63% Graduation rate: 52% Avg. annual net price: $10,186 Years to completion: Two-year degree completion program SAT range: 1080-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.25 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

2. University of Massachusetts Amherst Amherst, Massachusetts About the program: Students with at least 27 college credits qualify for the online accounting degree at UMass Amherst. The major prioritizes engagement opportunities. Acceptance rate: 64% Graduation rate: 80% Avg. annual net price: $22,501 Years to completion: Two to three years SAT range: 1190-1390 Minimum GPA: No minimum Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous

3. SUNY College at Plattsburgh Plattsburgh, New York About the program: The bachelor's in accounting program offers one-on-one faculty advising and internship opportunities to prepare graduates for the workforce. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 68% Avg. annual net price: $15,845 Years to completion: Two-year degree completion program SAT range: 980-1180 Minimum GPA: 2.3 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

4. Penn State World Campus University Park, Pennsylvania About the program: The online accounting program emphasizes the intersections between accounting and business. Majors prepare for in-demand accounting certifications. Acceptance rate: 76% Graduation rate: 71% Avg. annual net price: $27,372 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 1070-1310 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

5. University of Minnesota Crookston Crookston, Minnesota About the program: The online bachelor's in accounting program covers key topics like public accounting, taxation, and finance. Accounting majors can also take CPA exam prep courses. Acceptance rate: 68% Graduation rate: 54% Avg. annual net price: $10,952 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

6. University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama About the program: The flexible online accounting degree offers a self-paced or structured online enrollment option. The program offers concentration classes in information technology and forensic accounting. Acceptance rate: 74% Graduation rate: 58% Avg. annual net price: $16,953 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 1090-1370 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

7. Northern State University Aberdeen, South Dakota About the program: The online bachelor's in accounting program builds critical thinking and analytical skills. Majors gain real-world accounting skills with a flexible format. Acceptance rate: 84% Graduation rate: 48% Avg. annual net price: $15,851 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 980-1190 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

8. University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota About the program: The accelerated online accounting degree trains students in reporting requirements, auditing procedures, and tax regulations. The University of Mary offers start dates every five weeks. Acceptance rate: 74% Graduation rate: 55% Avg. annual net price: $17,410 Years to completion: 3.3-4 years SAT range: 1050-1280 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online

9. Eastern New Mexico University Portales, New Mexico About the program: The fully online bachelor's in accounting program uses recorded lectures, projects, and collaborative participation to provide flexibility and engagement. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 35% Avg. annual net price: $9,516 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 900-1100 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

10. Santa Fe College Gainesville, Florida About the program: The bachelor's in accounting program offers a degree-completion path for those with prior college experience. The program emphasizes auditing, managerial accounting, accounting theory, and financial statement analysis. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 57% Avg. annual net price: $11,420 Years to completion: Two-year degree completion program SAT range: N/A Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous

11. Bemidji State University Bemidji, Minnesota About the program: The fully online accounting degree blends technical and theoretical knowledge in a career-focused curriculum. Acceptance rate: 65% Graduation rate: 46% Avg. annual net price: $15,868 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous

12. Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, North Carolina About the program: Offered as an online degree completion program, the bachelor's in accounting includes advanced coursework in accounting, finance, and data processing. Acceptance rate: 69% Graduation rate: 35% Avg. annual net price: $5,899 Years to completion: Two-year degree completion program SAT range: 870-1010 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

13. Northwestern Oklahoma State University Alva, Oklahoma About the program: The online bachelor's in accounting program largely uses an asynchronous format. Students complete a synchronous senior capstone in business policy. Acceptance rate: 63% Graduation rate: 30% Avg. annual net price: $9,791 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 920-1120 Minimum GPA: 2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous and synchronous

14. Southern Utah University Cedar City, Utah About the program: Undergraduates in the online accounting program complete core business and accounting classes. SUU offers both bachelor of science and bachelor of arts options. Acceptance rate: 78% Graduation rate: 37% Avg. annual net price: $14,285 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 1020-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

15. Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: The fully online bachelor's in accounting program at Jefferson emphasizes tax law, government regulations, and accounting technology. Learners complete coursework during eight-week terms. Acceptance rate: 66% Graduation rate: 64% Avg. annual net price: $25,162 Years to completion: Two to three years SAT range: 1070-1260 Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

16. Concordia University, St. Paul St. Paul, Minnesota About the program: The fully online accounting degree uses an accelerated format and offers scholarships for online students. Undergraduates at the Lutheran university can transfer up to 90 credits toward the 120-credit degree. Acceptance rate: 98% Avg. annual net price: $16,245 Years to completion: Four years Net price: $16,500 SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

17. Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: The online accounting degree at Temple uses semester-long and accelerated classes that enhance learning through interactive sessions. Temple charges a flat tuition rate for distance learners. Acceptance rate: 60% Graduation rate: 71% Avg. annual net price: $23,521 Years to completion: Four years or accelerated three-year program SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: N/A Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

18. University of Toledo Toledo, Ohio About the program: The bachelor of business administration in accounting degree blends liberal arts courses with core business classes and an accounting curriculum. Seniors complete a business policy forum as a capstone course. Acceptance rate: 96% Graduation rate: 47% Avg. annual net price: $17,630 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 1000-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

19. St. Ambrose University Davenport, Iowa About the program: The online bachelor's in business administration with an accounting management focus uses an eight-week course schedule and incorporates interactive elements. St. Ambrose is a private, Catholic university. Acceptance rate: 77% Graduation rate: 67% Avg. annual net price: $26,204 Years to completion: Two years with transfer credits SAT range: 1070-1270 Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

20. Old Dominion University Norfolk, Virginia About the program: Undergraduates earning an online accounting degree at ODU choose between a traditional or degree completion option. Virginia residents receive a tuition discount. Acceptance rate: 89% Graduation rate: 52% Avg. annual net price: $16,493 Years to completion: Two to four years SAT range: 980-1180 Minimum GPA: No minimum Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous

21. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: The fully online bachelor's in accounting lets majors choose accounting electives to customize their course of study. Acceptance rate: 90% Graduation rate: 41% Avg. annual net price: $13,896 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

22. University of Charleston Charleston, West Virginia About the program: The online accounting program incorporates mentorship and internship opportunities to build career-ready skills. The University of Charleston also offers a fast-track option. Acceptance rate: 50% Graduation rate: 47% Avg. annual net price: $22,284 Years to completion: Four years or three-year fast-track SAT range: 940-1140 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous

23. Gardner-Webb University Boiling Springs, North Carolina About the program: The online bachelor's in accounting program offers traditional and degree-completion options. Gardner-Webb's curriculum incorporates Baptist ethics. Acceptance rate: 67% Graduation rate: 53% Avg. annual net price: $21,296 Years to completion: Two to four years SAT range: 970-1180 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

24. Northwestern State University of Louisiana Natchitoches, Louisiana About the program: The bachelor of science in accounting program, offered through the School of Business, covers key topics like financial and managerial accounting and offers electives. Acceptance rate: 82% Graduation rate: 45% Avg. annual net price: $12,866 Years to completion: Four years SAT range: 1010-1210 Minimum GPA: 2.35 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, summer Course delivery methods: Online; synchronous and asynchronous

25. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: The online accounting degree uses a competency-based model where students demonstrate mastery to complete courses. At WGU, 70% of undergraduates finish within 41 months. Acceptance rate: 100% Graduation rate: 29% Avg. annual net price: $9,805 Years to completion: 3.5 years SAT range: Not required Minimum GPA: No minimum Enrollment periods per year: 12 — one per month Course delivery methods: Online; asynchronous

Insights from an accounting graduate

Namrita Singh is a senior tax associate at Wiss & Company, LLP and a CPA. She has three years of public accounting experience in a wide range of industries. Her primary focus is high-net-worth individuals and their closely held businesses.

In addition to tax preparation, she also assists clients in tax planning and facilitates communication with federal and state tax agencies. She recently graduated from The College of New Jersey.

ZDNet: What type of person is successful and thrives in an accounting career? What type of person may not be the best fit?

Namrita Singh: I'd say that most people could thrive in an accounting career, from my experience, and not to discount yourself just because you don't feel like you don't fit in a particular box. However, there are a few qualities that determine if you're going to sink or swim.

Time management and multitasking are the most important, in my opinion. If you haven't developed these skills in college, then the first year or two of your professional life may be a bit of a whirlwind. Between busy season and studying for the certified public accountant exam, you're going to get hit with a lot of demands from a lot of different people. If you can make it through that then you can certainly thrive.

I strongly recommend figuring out how to be organized in whatever way works best for you as early as you can.

ZDNet: What would you recommend that students do in addition to their accounting degree program, in order to stand out to employers?

NS: Aside from academics, employers want to see what you care about -- it gives them insight into what kind of person you are. Join a club or two about something you're passionate about. It doesn't matter if it's a hobby you do for fun or a cause you're particularly interested in.

It also doesn't matter if it's irrelevant to your degree -- in fact, showing employers that you care about more than just accounting is important. College campuses are so diverse that you're almost guaranteed to find a club for something you care about, no matter how obscure. It also makes for a great talking point when you interview!

ZDNet: What misconceptions do people have about this degree, and what would you tell them?

NS: Like most jobs, there tends to be a stereotype around accountants. I'm sure you've heard it before: We're boring math people, sitting at our desks and counting beans. Maybe that's true for some people and maybe it was true in the past, but it's 2021 and in my experience, being good at math is irrelevant (thank you Excel).

We're also not (for the most part) the monotonous, nerdy Type-A people that others seem to think we are. We are just as diverse as any other field of work, with a wide range of personalities, quirks, and hobbies.

ZDNet: What was the most challenging, rigorous course you took in your accounting degree program? What advice would you give to students who are about to start this course?

NS: For me, and for most people, intermediate accounting II was the most challenging. It covers a lot of complex areas of accounting such as leases, pensions, and stockholder's equity transactions. If you haven't figured out a study technique that works for you yet, now is the time.

It's easy to get away with not putting in a lot of extra effort outside of class for most classes, but intermediate II is a beast of its own. Go to your professor's office hours or the tutoring center if you have to. You'll most likely need them to reinforce some concepts for you.

Most importantly, though: Do your homework. Doing and redoing problems is the best way to conceptually understand what you're doing.

What to expect in an online bachelor's in accounting degree program

A bachelor's degree in accounting prepares graduates for entry-level careers in accounting, finance, and business.

To engage learners, accounting programs incorporate interactive elements including group projects, presentations, and capstone courses. In many programs, majors choose accounting electives to specialize their course of study.

Accounting courses offer a mix of theoretical and practical approaches. The career-focused emphasizes the skills needed for accountant or auditor jobs.

In addition to online courses, distance learners may complete an accounting internship in their local area. An internship builds career-ready skills and helps undergraduates network.

Accounting courses

During an accounting degree, students take courses in financial accounting, auditing, managerial accounting, and tax accounting. After these core courses, students take specialized classes in fraud examination, public accounting, accounting information systems, and more. Below are a few classes majors will likely encounter.

Financial Accounting

Financial accounting courses introduce students to the process of recording and analyzing financial transactions. Topics include accounting methods, information systems, and financial statement analysis. The class trains students to create financial statements.

Auditing

Internal and external auditors evaluate financial statements for errors and fraud. The course covers auditing procedures, ethical standards, and fiscal regulations. Students also learn how to report audit results.

Fraud Examination

Accountants and auditors, particularly forensic accountants, identify and investigate financial crimes. This course teaches about fraud identification, cybercrimes, and business valuation methods. Students also explore financial investigation techniques.

Managerial Accounting

Learners explore topics like cost accumulation, budgeting, and cost accounting. The course also examines the role of accounting in managerial decision-making and the need for accurate information systems.

Accounting degree levels

Degree-seekers can earn an undergraduate or graduate degree in accounting. Accounting degrees at every level provide career-ready training. However, different degrees lead to different career paths.

In addition to an accounting degree, students can earn an accounting certificate. Certificate programs offer focused training in less time than a degree.

Associate in accounting

Length: 2 years

Cost: $6,000-$20,000

Post-grad careers: Accounting clerk; financial clerk; tax collector

An associate degree in accounting introduces learners to core accounting and business concepts. Students examine financial accounting methods, learn how to create financial statements, and gain basic business skills. The curriculum also includes general education courses that strengthen critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

After earning an associate degree, graduates qualify for support roles such as accounting clerk. Graduates can also transfer into a bachelor's program. Many four-year colleges waive general education requirements for transfer students with an associate degree.

Bachelor's in accounting

Length: 4 years

Cost: $40,000-$100,000

Post-grad careers: Accountant; auditor; financial analyst

Accounting majors take core business classes, general education requirements, and upper-division accounting courses. The degree meets the entry-level educational requirement for careers as an accountant or auditor. Graduates also work as financial analysts, budget analysts, and personal financial advisors.

During an accounting program, undergraduates complete project-based assignments to strengthen their financial statement analysis skills. Many programs also incorporate an internship to prepare majors for the workforce. In addition to strong analytical skills, the major encourages attention to detail.

Master's in accounting

Length: 2 years

Cost: $24,000-$70,000

Post-grad careers: Accounting manager; certified public accountant; personal financial advisor

An accounting master's degree provides advanced training in accounting methods, theory, and practice. Master's students choose between accounting programs and an MBA with an accounting focus. Both options prepare graduates for careers as supervisors, CPAs, and financial managers. However, an MBA program incorporates more management training.

Accounting graduate students take specialized courses in public accounting, forensic accounting, and auditing. They may also complete projects and internships.

Doctorate in accounting

Length: 4-6 years

Cost: $35,000-$65,000

Post-grad careers: Accounting professor; researcher; accounting consultant

A doctorate in accounting is the highest degree in the field. During a doctoral program, learners take advanced courses, conduct research, and write a dissertation. Some programs also incorporate internships and experiential learning opportunities.

At the doctoral level, students can earn a research-focused Ph.D. in accounting or a doctor of business administration with an accounting focus. The Ph.D. leads to academic and research careers, while the DBA helps practitioners advance to leadership roles in organizations.

In conclusion

An online accounting degree can launch a career in growing, high-paying fields. Choosing the right program helps prospective accounting majors reach their professional goals. By researching delivery methods, career paths, and accounting programs, applicants can find the right program for their unique needs.