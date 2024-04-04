Complete your IT certification with this $40 CompTIA IT training package

StackCommerce

When it comes to IT work, results matter. The same holds true when you're hunting for a career in information technology. You can't land a job at high-paying tech firms without certification, and you can't get certified if you don't know the tech. Luckily, we have a five-part IT training bundle that can help you train for the job you want and the certification exams you'll need to get noticed.

If you're just starting out on your path toward certification, the Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle is a great way to start -- and it's on sale for $40 with code SECURE20. Not only are the tutorials completely up to date, but you'll also get to take your pick of certifications on five top platforms. This is where you can find study guides for essential exams from Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Linux, and of course, CompTIA.

Want to pursue a job as a network admin or in cybersecurity? Access more than 20 hours of DojoLab tutorials and learn the hardware inside out on your way to CompTIA certifications like A+ and Network+. Want to work in database management? Hop onto LinuxPath or ExamsDigest and see how to keep your systems safe, secure, and accessible. There's even a CodeDirect boot camp on Python that's perfect for budding software developers.

Best of all, you won't just get hours of rote memorization. Many of these course packages contain exam simulators, so you'll have an idea of what to expect going into the most important certification tests. Some of the top exams cost hundreds to take, so you'll want to get all the prep you can, and this bundle is where you can find it.

Right now, the Complete CompTIA and IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle is now available for $40 with code SECURE20.